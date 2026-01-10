Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke | Game 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have let a big time opportunity pass them up earlier this week, but they have a great chance of getting back on track later today, hosting Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The Cardinals hosted No. 6 Duke this past Tuesday, and things start out very well for them, as they led 47-38 at the break. However, things then proceeded to completely fall apart on both ends of the floor, resulting in the Blue Devils out-scoring them 46-26 in the second half en route to an 84-73 loss.

After starting the season at 7-0, Louisville has now split their last eight games - including dropping their last two games to start 1-2 in ACC play. They're also been without start point guard Mikel Brown Jr. for the last five games, as he has been dealing with a lower back injury.

As for the Eagles, who are in year five under head coach Earl Grant, they continue to reside in the basement of the ACC. They're just 1-6 against Quad 1-3 teams so far this season, and are KenPom's lowest rated team in the conference at No. 158 overall. They've opened ACC play 0-2, falling 65-53 at Georgia Tech and 79-71 vs. NC State.

