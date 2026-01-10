Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke | Game 16
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have let a big time opportunity pass them up earlier this week, but they have a great chance of getting back on track later today, hosting Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center at 12:00 p.m. EST.
The Cardinals hosted No. 6 Duke this past Tuesday, and things start out very well for them, as they led 47-38 at the break. However, things then proceeded to completely fall apart on both ends of the floor, resulting in the Blue Devils out-scoring them 46-26 in the second half en route to an 84-73 loss.
After starting the season at 7-0, Louisville has now split their last eight games - including dropping their last two games to start 1-2 in ACC play. They're also been without start point guard Mikel Brown Jr. for the last five games, as he has been dealing with a lower back injury.
As for the Eagles, who are in year five under head coach Earl Grant, they continue to reside in the basement of the ACC. They're just 1-6 against Quad 1-3 teams so far this season, and are KenPom's lowest rated team in the conference at No. 158 overall. They've opened ACC play 0-2, falling 65-53 at Georgia Tech and 79-71 vs. NC State.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic