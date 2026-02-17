Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at SMU | Game 26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program doesn't have to go far for their next matchup, staying in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and heading to SMU for a chance to earn the in-season sweep.

Louisville's midseason doldrums seem to be firmly in the rearview mirror, as they've fired off a five-game winning streak since going through a seven-game stretch where they lost four times. They've looked especially convincing in their last two games, and most recently used a strong second half to emerge with an 82-71 win over the Bears this past Saturday.

UofL was on fire from the floor, connecting on 56.0 percent of their field goal attempts, including 15-of-23 in the second half of what was a tie game at halftime. They also held BU to 36.7 percent shooting overall, and an ice cold 2-for-22 on three-point tries. Mikel Brown Jr. had 29 points, and J'Vonne Hadley finished with 20.

As for the Mustangs, they have split their four games since their first meeting with Louisville - which was an 88-74 decision in back on Jan. 31 at the KFC Yum! Center to get the Cards' current five-game winning streak started. SMU lost by one to NC State at home, blew out Pitt in the Steel City, earned a win over Notre Dame, and most recently suffered a heartbreaking 79-78 loss at Syracuse on a tough layup by Nate Kingz in the closing seconds.

Since opening the season at 12-2, head coach Andy Enfield's squad has lost six of their last 11. They're also 14-1 overall against Quad 2-4 teams, but are just 3-7 against Quad 1 teams.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

(Photo of Moody Coliseum via Purdy-McGuire)

