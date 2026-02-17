Virginia Tech vs. Miami Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Miami Hurricanes have strung together three straight wins and are now on the precipice of joining Virginia and Clemson as second-tier teams in the ACC behind only the Duke Blue Devils.

A win tonight against Virginia Tech would make them the fourth team in the conference to reach double-digit wins. The good news for the Hurricanes is that they're set as home favorites against the Hokies in this spot. Let's take a look.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia Tech +8.5 (-114)

Miami -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech +340

Miami -450

Total

OVER 150.5 (-110)

UNDER 150.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Watsco Center

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Virginia Tech Record: 17-9 (6-7 in ACC)

Miami Record: 20-5 (9-3 in ACC)

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games

Miami is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games

The OVER is 12-4 in Miami's last 16 games

The OVER is 9-2 in the last 11 games between these two teams

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Malik Reneau, F - Miami Hurricanes

Malik Reneau is an offensive powerhouse, racking up 20.1 points per game for the Hurricanes while shooting 56.5% from the floor. He has reached 23+ points in three of his last four games, while also averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. Virginia Tech will have to find a way to slow him down.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

Miami might be one of the most underrated teams in the country. The Hurricanes rank 29th in effective field goal percentage and 32nd in defensive efficiency, while also ranking 84th in effective possession ratio.

Not only is Miami the better team in tonight's ACC matchup, but the Hurricanes have a significant stylistic advantage as well. Miami leans on its front court, including Malik Reneau, ranking 34th in two-point shot rate. Now, the Hurricanes get to face a Hokies team that ranks 266th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 53.8% from two-point range.

This is a nightmare matchup for Virginia Tech. I'll lay the points with Miami.

Pick: Miami -8.5 (-106)

