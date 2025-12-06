Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Indiana | Game 9

INDIANAPOLIS - The time for the Louisville men's basketball program to regroup is here. Following their first loss of the young 2025-26 season, their next game also features a ranked opponent, taking on Indiana in a neutral court showdown in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals entered their ACC/SEC Challenge matchup at Arkansas on a seven-game winning streak to start the season, but left Bud Walton Arena with a 89-80 loss this past Wednesday night. It snapped their longest undefeated start to a season in six years.

Louisville was just 41.4 shooting from the field, including going just 8-of-37 on three-point tries, while also turning it over nine times for 14 points for the other way. They were also out-rebounded 46-36, allowing Arkansas to score 27 second chance points on 18 offensive rebounds.

As for the Hoosiers, who are in year one under new head coach Darian DeVries, they suffered a similar fate that Louisville did. Indiana started the year 7-0, but in their first true road game and Big Ten opener at Minnesota, IU was dealt a stunning 73-64 loss.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

