Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hoosiers:

Rankings

Indiana Louisville AP/USAT 22nd/19th 6th/6th SOS 167th 193rd SOR 47th 20th NET 24th 12th RPI 36th 64th BPI 17th 3rd KenPom 26th 13th Torvik 21st 12th EvanMiya 24th 14th

Team Leaders

Indiana Louisville Points Tucker DeVries (16.8) Ryan Conwell (19.5) Rebounds Sam Alexis (6.0) Sananda Fru (6.1) Assists Tayton Conerway (4.9) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.6) Steals Tayton Conerway (2.0) Kobe Rodgers (1.5) Blocks Sam Alexis (1.3) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Indiana Louisville Points Per Game 86.4 94.6 Field Goal % 49.4 47.2 FGM/FGA 29.3/59.5 31.1/65.9 Three Point % 36.8 35.3 3PTM/3PTA 10.3/27.9 12.6/35.8 Free Throw % 75.0 76.0 FTM/FTA Per Game 17.6/23.5 19.8/26.0

Rebounding

Indiana Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.5 44.8 Off. Reb Per Game 28.0 14.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 9.5 30.8 Rebound Margin 4.2 9.9

Defense

Indiana Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 63.8 66.2 Opp. FG% 37.5 36.9 Opp. 3PT% 30.8 29.2 Steals Per Game 6.9 8.5 Blocks Per Game 3.4 3.8 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.8 14.4

Ball Handling

Indiana Louisville Assists Per Game 20.0 19.8 Turnovers Per Game 9.4 10.4 Turnover Margin 4.4 4.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 2.1 1.9

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 68.5 percent chance to win against the Hoosiers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.9 (3rd overall), whereas Indiana has a BPI rating of 17.2 (17th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 82-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.28 (13th overall), whereas Indiana has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.71 (26th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 59 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9344 (12th overall), whereas Indiana has a "Barthag" of .9097 (21st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Indiana 79.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Nelson Chenault - Imagn Images)

