Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Indiana

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hoosiers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Dec 3, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox (11) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hoosiers:

Rankings

Indiana

Louisville

AP/USAT

22nd/19th

6th/6th

SOS

167th

193rd

SOR

47th

20th

NET

24th

12th

RPI

36th

64th

BPI

17th

3rd

KenPom

26th

13th

Torvik

21st

12th

EvanMiya

24th

14th

Team Leaders

Indiana

Louisville

Points

Tucker DeVries (16.8)

Ryan Conwell (19.5)

Rebounds

Sam Alexis (6.0)

Sananda Fru (6.1)

Assists

Tayton Conerway (4.9)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.6)

Steals

Tayton Conerway (2.0)

Kobe Rodgers (1.5)

Blocks

Sam Alexis (1.3)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Indiana

Louisville

Points Per Game

86.4

94.6

Field Goal %

49.4

47.2

FGM/FGA

29.3/59.5

31.1/65.9

Three Point %

36.8

35.3

3PTM/3PTA

10.3/27.9

12.6/35.8

Free Throw %

75.0

76.0

FTM/FTA Per Game

17.6/23.5

19.8/26.0

Rebounding

Indiana

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.5

44.8

Off. Reb Per Game

28.0

14.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

9.5

30.8

Rebound Margin

4.2

9.9

Defense

Indiana

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

63.8

66.2

Opp. FG%

37.5

36.9

Opp. 3PT%

30.8

29.2

Steals Per Game

6.9

8.5

Blocks Per Game

3.4

3.8

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.8

14.4

Ball Handling

Indiana

Louisville

Assists Per Game

20.0

19.8

Turnovers Per Game

9.4

10.4

Turnover Margin

4.4

4.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

2.1

1.9

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 68.5 percent chance to win against the Hoosiers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.9 (3rd overall), whereas Indiana has a BPI rating of 17.2 (17th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 82-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.28 (13th overall), whereas Indiana has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.71 (26th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 59 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9344 (12th overall), whereas Indiana has a "Barthag" of .9097 (21st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Indiana 79.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Nelson Chenault - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

