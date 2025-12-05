Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Indiana
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hoosiers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Indiana
Louisville
AP/USAT
22nd/19th
6th/6th
SOS
167th
193rd
SOR
47th
20th
NET
24th
12th
RPI
36th
64th
BPI
17th
3rd
KenPom
26th
13th
Torvik
21st
12th
EvanMiya
24th
14th
Team Leaders
Indiana
Louisville
Points
Tucker DeVries (16.8)
Ryan Conwell (19.5)
Rebounds
Sam Alexis (6.0)
Sananda Fru (6.1)
Assists
Tayton Conerway (4.9)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.6)
Steals
Tayton Conerway (2.0)
Kobe Rodgers (1.5)
Blocks
Sam Alexis (1.3)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Indiana
Louisville
Points Per Game
86.4
94.6
Field Goal %
49.4
47.2
FGM/FGA
29.3/59.5
31.1/65.9
Three Point %
36.8
35.3
3PTM/3PTA
10.3/27.9
12.6/35.8
Free Throw %
75.0
76.0
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.6/23.5
19.8/26.0
Rebounding
Indiana
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.5
44.8
Off. Reb Per Game
28.0
14.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
9.5
30.8
Rebound Margin
4.2
9.9
Defense
Indiana
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
63.8
66.2
Opp. FG%
37.5
36.9
Opp. 3PT%
30.8
29.2
Steals Per Game
6.9
8.5
Blocks Per Game
3.4
3.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.8
14.4
Ball Handling
Indiana
Louisville
Assists Per Game
20.0
19.8
Turnovers Per Game
9.4
10.4
Turnover Margin
4.4
4.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
2.1
1.9
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 68.5 percent chance to win against the Hoosiers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.9 (3rd overall), whereas Indiana has a BPI rating of 17.2 (17th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 82-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.28 (13th overall), whereas Indiana has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.71 (26th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 59 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9344 (12th overall), whereas Indiana has a "Barthag" of .9097 (21st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Indiana 79.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Nelson Chenault - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic