Louisville Generating Top-15 Buzz in Updated Offseason Polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first couple months of the offseason was a busy time for the Louisville men's basketball program. On the heels of seeing a whopping 11 players depart the program in some form or fashion, head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work restocking the roster for the 2026-27 season.

As a result of the success that Kelsey and Co. saw in the roster construction front, they're starting to generate some buzz as an ACC and potential national title contender at the national level. Over the last week, various outlets have begun to post updated way-too-early top 25 polls, particularly in the wake of the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline. In fact, in almost every poll that has been published, the Cardinals have been regarded as a top-15 caliber team.

The Athletic is highest of Louisville, putting them at No. 11 in their poll. SB Nation and ESPN are the next highest on UofL, with each of their polls placing them at 13th. Right behind them is where On3 put the Cards, coming in at No. 14. CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have Louisville on the very edge of being a top-15 squad, putting them right at No. 15 overall.

The only national pundit not to have Louisville in this range is Jon Rothstein, who has them at No. 17.

While Louisville only brings back London Johnson and Adrian Wooley from last year's team, it's more than understandable why many are so high on the Cardinals for 2026-27 because of the incoming talent. UofL has the top-ranked transfer portal class and the No. 19 high school class in the sport, per247Sports.

Their transfer class is headlined by Kansas forward/center and No.1 transfer Flory Bidunga, with Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and USC center Gabe Dynes having also committed. Five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. and four-star forward Boyuan Zhang are the headliners in their high school recruiting class, which also includes three-star point guard Isaac Ellis.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)