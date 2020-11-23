Report: Golden State Warriors Sign Dwayne Sutton

(Photo of Dwayne Sutton: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Ca. - After going unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors have reached an agreement with undrafted free agent and former Louisville men's basketball forward Dwayne Sutton, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

While the exact terms of the deal are not known at this point in time, according to Brett Siegel of NBAAnalysis.net, Sutton is signing a two-way contract, meaning he will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with the Warriors.

He is the second former Cardinal to enter the league during the course of the current offseason, as former Louisville forward Jordan Nwora was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft last week.

As a redshirt senior for the Cardinals during the 2019-20 season, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound wing averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He also shot 50.5% from the field, 35.4% on three point attempts, and was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

A Louisville, Ky. native and graduate of Manual HS, Sutton spent his freshman year with UNC Asheville, before transferring to Louisville as a walk-on and redshirting the 2016-17 season. He earned a scholarship starting with the 2017-28 season.

Sutton ended his Louisville career with 772 points, 631 rebounds, 138 assists, 85 steals and 43 blocks as a Cardinal. Adding the 408 points scored during his freshman year at UNC Asheville, Sutton finished his collegiate career with 1,180 points.

