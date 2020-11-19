SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Milwaukee Bucks Select Jordan Nwora with No. 45 Overall Pick of 2020 NBA Draft

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Jordan Nwora: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - With the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks have selected former University of Louisville forward Jordan Nwora.

He is the 76th Cardinal to ever be drafted into the NBA, and is the first since Ray Spalding was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Since declaring for the draft earlier this year, the the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward had been steadily climbing up draft boards thanks in part to his uncanny ability to shoot the basketball. Nwora was ranked as the the No. 43 overall prospect in Sports Illustrated's Final Top 80 Big Board, citing his shooting as his biggest asset.

"Although Nwora wasn’t as consistent as he should have been this season, he remains one of the best pure shooters in this draft, which shouldn’t be undersold," SI NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo said. "It’s easy to nitpick the flaws here, as he’s not an elite athlete or great defender, but he’s a solid rebounder with good size, and teams will primarily ask him to space the floor and make simple plays."

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection & Third Team AP All-American, the Buffalo, NY native led the team in points per game with 18.0 and was second in rebounding with 7.7. He also shot 44.0% from the field and 40.2% on three-point shots.

Nwora was the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game during the 2020-21 season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Syracuse

The Cardinals return home for a Friday night showdown vs. Syracuse at Cardinal Stadium.

MatthewMcGavic

Notebook: Chris Mack Talks Recruiting, Season-Opener & Injuries

Louisville head coach Chris Mack discussed their recently signed recruiting class, what to expect during the course of the first few games of the season, who will be good to go for their season-opener, and more.

MatthewMcGavic

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Syracuse

The Cardinals return home for a Friday night showdown vs. Syracuse at Cardinal Stadium.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford & Bryan Brown Recap Virginia, Preview Syracuse

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & defensive coordinator Bryan Brown met with the media to discuss their recent loss to Virginia as well as their upcoming matchup with Syracuse.

MatthewMcGavic

Tipoff Times Announced for Louisville's First Five Games

The tipoff times and television assignments for the Louisville men's basketball program's first five games of the 2020-21 season have been announced.

MatthewMcGavic

Dana Evans, Hailey Van Lith Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Louisville senior guard Dana Evans and freshman guard Hailey Van Lith have been named to the 2021 Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List.

University of Louisville PR

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 10

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Final Two Games Altered Due to Miami COVID-19 Issues

The dates for the Cardinals' final two games vs. Wake Forest and Boston College have been changed due to COVID-19 issues within the Miami football program.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Scott Satterfield Talks Javian Hawkins, Recaps Virginia & Previews Syracuse

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media to discuss running back Javian Hawkins' decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season, their recent loss to Virginia and upcoming matchup with Syracuse.

MatthewMcGavic

Class of 2021 C Roosevelt Wheeler commits to Louisville

The John Marshall center becomes the fifth commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

MatthewMcGavic