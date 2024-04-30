Report: Louisville Walk-On Guard Hercy Miller Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's transfer portal defections this offseason aren't just limited to scholarship players.
Junior walk-on guard Hercy Miller has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.
Miller is the 12th Cardinal to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Barring changes of heart from the three players who have yet to find their new transfer home, Louisville will have zero scholarship returners for the 2024-25 season.
The only player from the Kenny Payne era in line to stay and play for new head coach Pat Kelsey is fellow walk-on guard Aidan McCool. McCool went through Senior Day ceremonies, but announced last week that he would be taking advantage of his COVID year and returning.
Miller played in 10 games and made three starts this past season, totaling 11 points, three assists and a rebound. In early February, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard underwent a season-ending procedure to deal with a lingering hip issue.
The son of hip-hop legend Master P, Miller joined Louisville prior to the 2022-23 season after spending his freshman season at both Tennessee State and Xavier. During his first season as a Cardinal, he made 27 appearances and registered 48 points, 30 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Los Angeles, Calif native played just six games for TSU as a true freshman, suffering a hip injury in their season opener that eventually ended his season. Master P said that Miller would be leaving Tennessee State after he did not receive the proper medical attention from TSU.
He then joined Xavier as a walk-on in mid-January, but was forced to sit on the bench for the rest of the 2021-22 season due to his status as a mid-season transfer. He re-entered the transfer portal after head coach Travis Steele was fired.
The influx of transfers following the end of Louisville's season is not a surprising development. The Cardinals finished their 2023-24 campaign with an overall record of just 8-24 and 3-17 in ACC play, resulting in the dismissal second-year head coach Kenny Payne on Mar. 13. UofL hired Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace Payne on Mar. 28.
While the Cardinals' roster has flipped significantly over the last month, Kelsey is already starting to work the portal. So far, Louisville has landed eight transfers since officially being named the new head coach on Mar. 28.
(Photo of Hercy Miller: Michael Longo - For USA Today Network)
