USF Transfer Kasean Pryor Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men’s basketball recently lost out on the Great Osobor sweepstakes, they were able to turn around and secure another one of their top front court transfer targets.
Former South Florida forward/center Kasean Pryor announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Arkansas and St. John's, and is regarded as the No. 19 player to enter the portal in this cycle, per On3's in-house rankings.
The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man had an extremely impactful season during his lone season at USF. Playing 32 games with 21 starts, Pryor was the Bulls' third-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, while also pulling down a team-best 7.9 rebounds. He also averaged 1.8 assists, shot 44.7/35.2/81.5 for the season, and logged 12 double-doubles.
The Chicago, Ill. native played his first two seasons at Boise State, then spent his junior year in the JUCO ranks at Northwest Florida State. There, he started all 35 games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Landing Pryor is not only a big deal in a vacuum, it's a massive development given Louisville's roster construction. Previously, the Cardinals had just two true big men for next season - James Scott and Aly Khalifa - and Khalifa will be redshirting to rehab a knee injury.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. In fact, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players have entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, new head coach Pat Kelsey is already starting to work the portal. So far, Kelsey has landed 10 transfers since officially being named the new head coach on Mar. 28.
Scott and Reyne Smith are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while Khalifa, James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado's J'Vonne Hadley, Washington's Koren Johnson, Long Beach State's Aboubacar Traore and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn are also joining the fold.
Charleston guard Kobe Rodgers also committed, but will redshirt the 2024-25 season along with Khalifa.
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Chris Jones - USA TODAY Sports)
