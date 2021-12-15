Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 86, Southeastern Louisiana 60

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Southeastern Louisiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program took a step back in the right direction against Southeastern Louisiana, cruising to an easy 86-60 victory on Tuesday night.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville was victorious in its first ever meeting with Southeastern Louisiana. The Cardinals are now 56-3 against first-time foes since 2002-03.

Louisville tallied a season-high 86 points in the victory, registering its 157th consecutive victory when scoring at least 85 points in regulation. The Cardinals are 216-12 over the last 20 seasons and 13-0 over the last three when scoring 80 or more.

The 26-point win was the largest of the season for the Cardinals and their biggest margin of victory since the 2020-21 season opener against Evansville.

UofL shot 51.7 percent (30-for-58) as a team in the win, its second-highest shooting percentage of the season (56.0 percent vs. Navy). Louisville is 166-7 over the past 20 seasons when shooting 50 percent or better and 13-0 over the last three.

Louisville set season highs in free throws made (19) and attempted (23).

The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season when they win the battle on the boards, outrebounding SLU 40-33 on Tuesday.

Louisville picked up a season best 44 points off its bench, the most bench points for the Cardinals since getting 44 against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2018.

Louisville also set a season high with 44 points in the paint.

Southeastern Louisiana became the seventh Louisville opponent to shoot 40 percent or lower through 10 games, finishing 20-for-62 (32.3 percent) overall.

The Cardinals played a season-high 14 players in the victory.

Player Notes:

Malik Williams notched his eighth career double-double and third this season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Williams has scored in double figures in each of the last five games and grabbed at least 10 rebounds for the sixth time this season. Over the last seven games, Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds.

Matt Cross finished with 13 points for his third consecutive game in double figures.

El Ellis scored 13 points, reaching double figures for the third time in the last four games. Ellis is averaging 12.0 points per game over the last four.

Mason Faulkner tallied 12 points, his most in a Louisville uniform. Tuesday was Faulkner's 60th career game with at least 10 points.

Jarrod West dished out five assists, his fourth game this season with at least five.

Samuell Williamson notched seven points after being held scoreless over the last three games.

Roosevelt Wheeler scored a career high six points in six minutes of action.

JJ Traynor saw his first game action since Nov. 12 against Furman and knocked down a three-pointer on his only shot attempt.

Gallery

23 Gallery 23 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

