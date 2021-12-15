Publish date:
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 86, Southeastern Louisiana 60
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Southeastern Louisiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program took a step back in the right direction against Southeastern Louisiana, cruising to an easy 86-60 victory on Tuesday night.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville was victorious in its first ever meeting with Southeastern Louisiana.
- The Cardinals are now 56-3 against first-time foes since 2002-03.
- Louisville tallied a season-high 86 points in the victory, registering its 157th consecutive victory when scoring at least 85 points in regulation.
- The Cardinals are 216-12 over the last 20 seasons and 13-0 over the last three when scoring 80 or more.
- The 26-point win was the largest of the season for the Cardinals and their biggest margin of victory since the 2020-21 season opener against Evansville.
- UofL shot 51.7 percent (30-for-58) as a team in the win, its second-highest shooting percentage of the season (56.0 percent vs. Navy).
- Louisville is 166-7 over the past 20 seasons when shooting 50 percent or better and 13-0 over the last three.
- Louisville set season highs in free throws made (19) and attempted (23).
- The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season when they win the battle on the boards, outrebounding SLU 40-33 on Tuesday.
- Louisville picked up a season best 44 points off its bench, the most bench points for the Cardinals since getting 44 against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2018.
- Louisville also set a season high with 44 points in the paint.
- Southeastern Louisiana became the seventh Louisville opponent to shoot 40 percent or lower through 10 games, finishing 20-for-62 (32.3 percent) overall.
- The Cardinals played a season-high 14 players in the victory.
Player Notes:
- Malik Williams notched his eighth career double-double and third this season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
- Williams has scored in double figures in each of the last five games and grabbed at least 10 rebounds for the sixth time this season.
- Over the last seven games, Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds.
- Matt Cross finished with 13 points for his third consecutive game in double figures.
- El Ellis scored 13 points, reaching double figures for the third time in the last four games.
- Ellis is averaging 12.0 points per game over the last four.
- Mason Faulkner tallied 12 points, his most in a Louisville uniform.
- Tuesday was Faulkner's 60th career game with at least 10 points.
- Jarrod West dished out five assists, his fourth game this season with at least five.
- Samuell Williamson notched seven points after being held scoreless over the last three games.
- Roosevelt Wheeler scored a career high six points in six minutes of action.
- JJ Traynor saw his first game action since Nov. 12 against Furman and knocked down a three-pointer on his only shot attempt.
Gallery
23 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
