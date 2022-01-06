Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 75, Pitt 72
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to a strong second half from El Ellis, Louisville overcame a bevy of whistles all game long, taking down Pitt 75-72 to remain undefeated in ACC play
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 21-6 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 12-1 mark in Louisville.
- The Cardinals have won five straight in the series and 17 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.
- Louisville is 4-0 in conference play for the second consecutive season.
- This marks the sixth time the Cardinals have started 4-0 in conference in consecutive seasons (1966-67/1967-68, 1973-74/1974-75, 1978-79/1979-80, 1982-83/1983-84, 2002-03/2003-04).
- UofL's 75 points were its highest total in a conference game this season.
- Louisville improved to 4-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.
- The Cardinals finished 24-of-50 (48 percent) from the field for the second consecutive game.
- Louisville made eight of its final nine shots over the final 8:18 of the game.
- UofL is 9-0 this season when it shoots a higher percentage than the opposition.
- Louisville picked up 35 points off the bench in the victory, the fifth game this season with at least 35 from the reserves.
- The Cardinals were 20-for-30 from the free throw line, their second highest total in both categories this season.
- Louisville is 8-0 when shooting more free throws than its opponent.
- Louisville grabbed eight offensive rebounds and turned them into 13 second chance points.
- The Cardinals have tallied at least 10 second chance points in eight games this season.
- The two teams were called for 46 fouls on Wednesday night, the most in a Louisville game since there were 47 at Boston College on Jan. 2, 2021.
Player Notes:
- El Ellis led the Cardinals with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
- Wednesday was the second time Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring this season (Michigan State).
- Ellis scored 14 of Louisville's 19 points from the 10:58 mark in the second half to 2:15.
- Noah Locke finished with 13 points, his 10th game of the season in double figures.
- Locke knocked down three three-pointers, his eighth game with at least three this season.
- Sydney Curry set season highs with eight points and eight rebounds.
- Curry was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line.
- His 18 minutes played were also a season high.
Gallery
18 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
