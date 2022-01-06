Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 75, Pitt 72

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to a strong second half from El Ellis, Louisville overcame a bevy of whistles all game long, taking down Pitt 75-72 to remain undefeated in ACC play

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 21-6 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 12-1 mark in Louisville. The Cardinals have won five straight in the series and 17 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.

Louisville is 4-0 in conference play for the second consecutive season. This marks the sixth time the Cardinals have started 4-0 in conference in consecutive seasons (1966-67/1967-68, 1973-74/1974-75, 1978-79/1979-80, 1982-83/1983-84, 2002-03/2003-04).

UofL's 75 points were its highest total in a conference game this season.

Louisville improved to 4-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.

The Cardinals finished 24-of-50 (48 percent) from the field for the second consecutive game. Louisville made eight of its final nine shots over the final 8:18 of the game. UofL is 9-0 this season when it shoots a higher percentage than the opposition.

Louisville picked up 35 points off the bench in the victory, the fifth game this season with at least 35 from the reserves.

The Cardinals were 20-for-30 from the free throw line, their second highest total in both categories this season. Louisville is 8-0 when shooting more free throws than its opponent.

Louisville grabbed eight offensive rebounds and turned them into 13 second chance points. The Cardinals have tallied at least 10 second chance points in eight games this season.

The two teams were called for 46 fouls on Wednesday night, the most in a Louisville game since there were 47 at Boston College on Jan. 2, 2021.

Player Notes:

El Ellis led the Cardinals with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Wednesday was the second time Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring this season (Michigan State). Ellis scored 14 of Louisville's 19 points from the 10:58 mark in the second half to 2:15.

Noah Locke finished with 13 points, his 10th game of the season in double figures. Locke knocked down three three-pointers, his eighth game with at least three this season.

Sydney Curry set season highs with eight points and eight rebounds. Curry was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line. His 18 minutes played were also a season high.



Gallery

18 Gallery 18 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter