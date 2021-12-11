Highlights, Photos and Notes: DePaul 62, Louisville 55

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. DePaul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to poor shooting and a blazing hot night from DePaul's David Jones, Louisville was stunned by the Blue Devils 62-55, snapping a 10-game win streak in the series.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville drops to 38-22 all-time against DePaul.

The Cardinals shot a season-low 31.1 percent (23-for-74) for the night.

UofL shot 7-for-33 from the three-point line, the most attempts from beyond the arc for the Cardinals since putting up 36 against North Carolina on March 14, 2019.

Louisville attempted just three free throws in the loss, its fewest since taking just two against Syracuse on Feb. 17, 2016.

DePaul finished with a 50-49 edge on the glass. The Cardinals are 1-3 this season when losing the rebounding battle.

Louisville grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, its sixth straight game with at least 10.

The Cardinals entered the night averaging 28 points per game off the bench, but picked up a season-low five on Friday.

Louisville held DePaul to just 36.4 percent (24-for-66) shooting, the sixth UofL opponent to shoot 40 percent or less this season. The Blue Demons 26 points in the first half were the second fewest by a Louisville opponent in any half this season and their 30.3 field goal percentage was the third lowest in any half.



Player Notes:

Malik Williams finished the night with a career-high 22 points and eight rebounds. It was the first 20-point game of Williams' career. Williams set career highs in field goals made (10) and attempted (15). This is his fourth straight game in double figures and fifth in the last six. Over the last six games, Williams is averaging 13.0 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Matt Cross scored 11 points for his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season and second straight.

Dre Davis had just six points, but finished with a career-best four assists and was one shy of his career high with eight rebounds.

Roosevelt Wheeler grabbed a career high five rebounds in his eight minutes of action.

Gallery 1

32 Gallery 32 Images

Gallery 2

25 Gallery 25 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton (Gallery 1) and USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes (Gallery 2).

