Highlights, Photos and Notes: Wright State 73, Louisville 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a career night from El Ellis, the Louisville men's basketball program falls to 0-2 to start the first year of the Kenny Payne era, thanks to a game-winning shot from Wright State.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mike James, El Ellis, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Sydney Curry, and Jae’Lyn Withers for the second time. This lineup is now 0-2 together this season.

Three Cardinals scored in double figures for the second consecutive time this season.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville went on an 8-2 run starting at 2:05 to close the half with a 37-24 lead. The run by UofL answered a 7-0 Wright State scoring run that started with 6:34 left in the half.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Wright State finished the game with a 6-0 run in the last 1:03, including the game-winning buzzer-beater shot from Trey Calvin.

The Cardinals’ biggest lead came early in the second half after an 8-2 run brought the score to 46-36 with 16:34 remaining in the game.

UofL shot 30 of 59 (50.8%) from the field, 5 of 18 (27.8) from 3-point range and 7 of 8 (87.5) from the free-throw line.

Player Notes:

Guard El Ellis led the team in scoring with a career-high 29 points. He pulled down two rebounds and added two assists while scoring two from beyond the arc. This game marked his 11th start for the Cardinals. Ellis had a career-high field goals made with 12, attempting 20 field goals. His 29 points were the most by a Cardinal since Jordan Nwora scored 37 against Boston College on Jan. 29, 2020.

Guard/forward Mike James pulled down a career-high five rebounds in scoring eight points. James went 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 2 from the three-point line.

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded his UofL career high with 10 points, just two points shy of his overall careerhigh (12 points at Tennessee). He shot 4 of 10 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.

Forward Jae'Lyn Withers recorded a career-high five steals against the Raiders. Withers tallied 15 points, going 7 of 11 from the field with one 3-point shot. Withers added a team-high 11 rebounds to record the fourth double-double of his career and the first of the season. 11 of Withers’ 15 points and three of his five steals came in the second half. This marked his 37th start for the Cardinals.

