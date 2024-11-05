Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 93, Morehead State 45

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Eagles.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's James Scott (0) dunks against Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024
Louisville's James Scott (0) dunks against Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024-25 season for the Louisville men's basketball program is off to a hot start, using a defensive masterclass to blow out Morehead State 93-45 in their season opener.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: With Louisville leading 16-8 after 12:09, the Cards went on an 11-0 run that elapsed 4:05 and kept Morehead State scoreless for 5:23 to go up 27-8 with 6:48 remaining in the half.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: UofL was up 52-23 in the second half when the Cards went on an 8-0 run that started at the 15:50 mark. Louisville shut down Morehead State from scoring for three minutes while extending its lead to 60-23.
  • UofL shot 32 of 71 (45.1%) from the field, 11 of 36 (30.6%) from 3-point range and 18 of 28 (64.3%) from the free-throw line.
  • The Cards out-rebounded the Eagles 49 to 45 and held MSU to just 23.1% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range.
  • Louisville only posted five turnovers on the game, while claiming 21 turnovers from Morehead State.
  • Pat Kelsey now owns the third largest margin of victory in first game as a Louisville head coach, behind Peck Hickman (72 points) in 1944 and Rick Pitino (54 points) in 2001.
  • This is the first 45+ point win for UofL since beating Southern University 104-54 on Nov. 13, 2018.
  • Louisville led 41-14 at halftime, making it the Cards’ third largest halftime lead in a season opener in the last 50 years.
  • It was the first time Louisville held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in a half since holding Evansville to 16 in the first half on Nov. 25, 2020.

Player Notes:

  • Kasean Pryor became the first player in the Pat Kelsey era to score a double-double, logging a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds. The forward was 5 for 10 from the field and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line while posting 10 defensive rebounds and three steals in his 20 minutes on the court.
  • J'Vonne Hadley tallied 15 points in his Louisville debut, going 4 for 8 from the field, 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 at the charity stripe. The guard added three rebounds and a block to be +31 in his 22 minutes of play.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. put up 12 points, shooting 5 for 7 in the field and 2 for 4 at 3-point range. The guard/forward also added three rebounds and three assists and was a team-high +39 in his 26 minutes.
  • James Scott went 6 for 8 from the field with five dunks and five rebounds to put up 12 points in his 15 minutes on the court.

Gallery:

U of L women's basketball fans attended their game against Morehead State at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 13, 20
U of L women's basketball fans attended their game against Morehead State at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 13, 2023. Official attendance was 7,086. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) dribbles under the pressure of Lo
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts during the first half aga
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts during the first half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Dieonte Miles (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Dieonte Miles (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Trent Scott (11) shoots against Louisville Cardinals gua
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Trent Scott (11) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) battles Morehead State Eagles guard Tr
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) battles Morehead State Eagles guard Trent Scott (11) for the ball during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard George Marshall (12) shoots against Louisville Cardinals
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard George Marshall (12) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) reacts during the first half against t
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) reacts during the first half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) pressures the dribble of Morehead Sta
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) pressures the dribble of Morehead State Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) shoots against Louisville Cardina
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Morehead State Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville's Kasean Pryor (7) collides with Morehead State's Dieonte Miles (23) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in L
Louisville's Kasean Pryor (7) collides with Morehead State's Dieonte Miles (23) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Koren Johnson (3) dunks against Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024
Louisville's Koren Johnson (3) dunks against Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Kasean Pryor (7) tries to control a loose ball against Morehead State's Kade Ruegsegger (3) during their game at
Louisville's Kasean Pryor (7) tries to control a loose ball against Morehead State's Kade Ruegsegger (3) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's James Scott (0) dunks against Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024
Louisville's James Scott (0) dunks against Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) passes against Morehead State defense at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov.
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) passes against Morehead State defense at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Aboubacar Traore (25) moves to the basket against Morehead State during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Lou
Louisville's Aboubacar Traore (25) moves to the basket against Morehead State during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

