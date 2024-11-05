Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 93, Morehead State 45
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Eagles.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024-25 season for the Louisville men's basketball program is off to a hot start, using a defensive masterclass to blow out Morehead State 93-45 in their season opener.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: With Louisville leading 16-8 after 12:09, the Cards went on an 11-0 run that elapsed 4:05 and kept Morehead State scoreless for 5:23 to go up 27-8 with 6:48 remaining in the half.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: UofL was up 52-23 in the second half when the Cards went on an 8-0 run that started at the 15:50 mark. Louisville shut down Morehead State from scoring for three minutes while extending its lead to 60-23.
- UofL shot 32 of 71 (45.1%) from the field, 11 of 36 (30.6%) from 3-point range and 18 of 28 (64.3%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cards out-rebounded the Eagles 49 to 45 and held MSU to just 23.1% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range.
- Louisville only posted five turnovers on the game, while claiming 21 turnovers from Morehead State.
- Pat Kelsey now owns the third largest margin of victory in first game as a Louisville head coach, behind Peck Hickman (72 points) in 1944 and Rick Pitino (54 points) in 2001.
- This is the first 45+ point win for UofL since beating Southern University 104-54 on Nov. 13, 2018.
- Louisville led 41-14 at halftime, making it the Cards’ third largest halftime lead in a season opener in the last 50 years.
- It was the first time Louisville held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in a half since holding Evansville to 16 in the first half on Nov. 25, 2020.
Player Notes:
- Kasean Pryor became the first player in the Pat Kelsey era to score a double-double, logging a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds. The forward was 5 for 10 from the field and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line while posting 10 defensive rebounds and three steals in his 20 minutes on the court.
- J'Vonne Hadley tallied 15 points in his Louisville debut, going 4 for 8 from the field, 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 at the charity stripe. The guard added three rebounds and a block to be +31 in his 22 minutes of play.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. put up 12 points, shooting 5 for 7 in the field and 2 for 4 at 3-point range. The guard/forward also added three rebounds and three assists and was a team-high +39 in his 26 minutes.
- James Scott went 6 for 8 from the field with five dunks and five rebounds to put up 12 points in his 15 minutes on the court.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X
Published