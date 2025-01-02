Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 83, North Carolina 70
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Tar Heels.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is kicking off the new year on a high note, earning a resume-boosting 83-70 victory over North Carolina on New Year's Day.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to six in the middle of the first half, the run was capped off by a three-point basket by Reyne Smith. The Cards maintained their six-point lead for the rest of the half, 37-31.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: North Carolina bounced back during the second half, going on an 8-0 run that lasted 3:12, to bring the Tar Heels within one. Louisville answered with a run of their own, using a 12-1 run to stretch the lead to double digits with 1:21 remaining to bring the final score to 83-70.
- Louisville shot 26-58 (45%) from the field, 6-26 (23%) from deep and 25-39 (64%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cards had four players in double figures: J’Vonne Hadley (10), Chucky Hepburn (26), James Scott (11), and Reyne Smith (17).
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn chipped in 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists for 33 minutes of action. Chucky tied the program record with 16 made free throws, sharing the record with Samardo
Samuels and Charlie Tyra.
- Reyne Smith contributed 17 points and season high three steals in 27 minutes of play off the
bench.
- James Scott scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds, two blocks, one steal and
assist playing for 25 minutes.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
