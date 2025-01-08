Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 74, Clemson 64
The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Tigers.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has now won five-in-a-row, earning another resume-building win with a 74-64 victory over Clemson.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 7-0 run to bring the score from 17-23 to 24-23 with eight minutes left in the first half. The run saw back-to-back scores from J’Vonne Hadley, who contributed a layup and a 3-pointer. To end the first half, the Cards used a 14-1 run to go from a deficit of 28-34 to a lead of 42-35. The run started with 3:06 left in the first half and featured seven points from Hadley alone.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: With 13:53 left in the second half, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run of three straight 3-pointers to cut the Cards lead from 56-45 to 56-54. Two of those 3-pointers came from junior guard Jake Heidbreder. Louisville then went on a 9-0 run of their own, which started at 10:15 with the score 56-54, and ended with 7:21 in the game with the score 65-54.
- Louisville shot 25-55 (45.5%) from the field, 8-27 (29.6%) from deep and 16-20 (80%) from the free-throw line.
- Clemson won the rebounding battle, with 38 boards to Louisville’s 32, while also winning on the offensive glass with 16 offensive rebounds to Louisville’s nine.
- Clemson shot 26-65 (40%) from the field, 8-24 (33.3%) from behind the arc and 4-5 (80%) from the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
- J'Vonne Hadley recorded a career-high in points with 32, which was also a team-high, while adding 10 rebounds. Hadley shot 10-12 from the field, while shooting a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc, and going 9-11 from the free throw line while playing 36 minutes. His 32 points are the most points by an ACC player in a conference game this season.
- James Scott put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Scott went a perfect 5-5 from the field. Scott added two blocks, one steal and one assist while playing 26 minutes.
- Chucky Hepburn scored nine points while adding seven assists and three steals while leading the team in minutes played with 37.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published