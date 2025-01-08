Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 74, Clemson 64

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64.
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has now won five-in-a-row, earning another resume-building win with a 74-64 victory over Clemson.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 7-0 run to bring the score from 17-23 to 24-23 with eight minutes left in the first half. The run saw back-to-back scores from J’Vonne Hadley, who contributed a layup and a 3-pointer. To end the first half, the Cards used a 14-1 run to go from a deficit of 28-34 to a lead of 42-35. The run started with 3:06 left in the first half and featured seven points from Hadley alone.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: With 13:53 left in the second half, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run of three straight 3-pointers to cut the Cards lead from 56-45 to 56-54. Two of those 3-pointers came from junior guard Jake Heidbreder. Louisville then went on a 9-0 run of their own, which started at 10:15 with the score 56-54, and ended with 7:21 in the game with the score 65-54.
  • Louisville shot 25-55 (45.5%) from the field, 8-27 (29.6%) from deep and 16-20 (80%) from the free-throw line.
  • Clemson won the rebounding battle, with 38 boards to Louisville’s 32, while also winning on the offensive glass with 16 offensive rebounds to Louisville’s nine.
  • Clemson shot 26-65 (40%) from the field, 8-24 (33.3%) from behind the arc and 4-5 (80%) from the charity stripe.

Player Notes:

  • J'Vonne Hadley recorded a career-high in points with 32, which was also a team-high, while adding 10 rebounds. Hadley shot 10-12 from the field, while shooting a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc, and going 9-11 from the free throw line while playing 36 minutes. His 32 points are the most points by an ACC player in a conference game this season.
  • James Scott put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Scott went a perfect 5-5 from the field. Scott added two blocks, one steal and one assist while playing 26 minutes.
  • Chucky Hepburn scored nine points while adding seven assists and three steals while leading the team in minutes played with 37.

Gallery:

Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) dunks against Clemson Tigers forward Asa
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) dunks against Clemson Tigers forward Asa Thomas (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) celebrates with guard Terrence Edwards J
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) celebrates with guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Clemson Tigers guard Ch
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Clemson Tigers guard Dil
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) and guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) doub
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) and guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) double team Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) celebrates after making a three point s
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) celebrates after making a three point shot during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the second h
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) drives to the basket against Clems
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) dunks against Clemson Tigers forwa
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) dunks against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against Clemson Tigers g
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against Clemson Tigers guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Clemson Tigers forwar
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Clemson Ti
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

