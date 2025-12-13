Report: Louisville Adds Two Staffers to Recruiting Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program have wasted little time filling the holes on his recruiting staff.

Brohm and the Cardinals are hiring both Purdue director of scouting Nate Dennison and Kentucky general manager Chase Heuke to "similar recruiting positions" at UofL, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Dennison and Heuke fill the holes that were left open by former Louisville recruiting coordinators Pete Nochta and Trent Mossbrucker. Nochta left to join Will Stein's staff at Kentucky earlier this month, while Mossbrucker departed for UCF this past summer.

Both new additions have previous ties to the current staff. Dennison has spent the last seven years in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers, which included five years with Brohm while he was the head coach before he left for Louisville. Dennison was also Purdue's pro scouting liaison.

Before that, Dennison spent 11 years at Western Kentucky in various recruiting capacities, including director of recruiting and director of player personnel. Three of his seasons in Bowling Green came while Brohm was the head coach, as he guided the Hilltoppers from 2014 to 2016.

As for Heuke, he has spent the previous eight seasons with Kentucky - and the last two as the Wildcats' GM. During that time, Heuke worked hand in hand with Vince Marrow, who left UK this past summer after 13 seasons in Lexington to become UofL's Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. Heuke is also a Louisville native and graduate of St. Xavier.

Dennison and Heuke have both shown the ability to be high-level recruiters. Dennison was on Brohm's staff when he signed his best class at Purdue, with the 2019 class ranking 26th in the nation - which included five-star edge rusher George Karlaftis. Similarly, Heuke assisted Marrow in inking his best class at Kentucky: the 2022 cycle which ranked No. 14 in the nation for the Wildcats.

Louisville recently signed 19 prospects as part of the 2026 signing class during the early signing period, and are expected to hit the transfer portal hard once it opens. The 14-day transfer window officially opens up on Jan. 2.

(Photo of Greg Brohm, Vince Marrow: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

