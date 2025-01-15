Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 85, Syracuse 61
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heading up north to face Syracuse, the Louisville men's basketball walked into the Dome and continued to stake their claim as the second-best team in the ACC, leaving upstate New York with a dominant 85-61 win to extend their winning streak to seven.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville ended the first half on a 12-0 run that elapsed 4:28, with Hepburn scoring nine of the Cards’ points, all on 3’s. Smith added the other three points as UofL took a 16-point lead to control the game 43-27 at the half.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Leading 63-46 at 10:38, the Louisville went on a 7-0 run that ran for 2:29. Frank Anselem-Ibe added two points against his former team, and Edwards Jr. tacked on the other five.
- Louisville shot 31-62 (50.0%) from the field, 12-28 (42.9%) from deep and 11-11 (100.0%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cards outrebounded the Orange 37-32, 29 of which were defensive boards compared to Syracuse’s 23
- Syracuse shot 24-60 (43.6%) from the field, 8-25 (32.0%) from behind the arc and 5-9 (55.6%) from the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn tied his career high in 3’s made with six, five of which came in the first half. The senior went 8-13 from the field, 6-10 from deep range and 2-2 from the charity stripe to lead the offense with 24 points. Hepburn also posted team highs in assists (7) and minutes played (37).
- J’Vonne Hadley tallied his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and posting 10 boards in his 32 minutes on the court.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. knocked down 16 points on the night, going 6-15 overall with three rebounds. The senior also added one steal and one assist to his stat line.
- James Scott tacked on 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists on the night.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Mark Konezny.
