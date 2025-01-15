Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 85, Syracuse 61

Louisville Report

Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heading up north to face Syracuse, the Louisville men's basketball walked into the Dome and continued to stake their claim as the second-best team in the ACC, leaving upstate New York with a dominant 85-61 win to extend their winning streak to seven.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville ended the first half on a 12-0 run that elapsed 4:28, with Hepburn scoring nine of the Cards’ points, all on 3’s. Smith added the other three points as UofL took a 16-point lead to control the game 43-27 at the half.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Leading 63-46 at 10:38, the Louisville went on a 7-0 run that ran for 2:29. Frank Anselem-Ibe added two points against his former team, and Edwards Jr. tacked on the other five.
  • Louisville shot 31-62 (50.0%) from the field, 12-28 (42.9%) from deep and 11-11 (100.0%) from the free-throw line.
  • The Cards outrebounded the Orange 37-32, 29 of which were defensive boards compared to Syracuse’s 23
  • Syracuse shot 24-60 (43.6%) from the field, 8-25 (32.0%) from behind the arc and 5-9 (55.6%) from the charity stripe.

Player Notes:

  • Chucky Hepburn tied his career high in 3’s made with six, five of which came in the first half. The senior went 8-13 from the field, 6-10 from deep range and 2-2 from the charity stripe to lead the offense with 24 points. Hepburn also posted team highs in assists (7) and minutes played (37).
  • J’Vonne Hadley tallied his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and posting 10 boards in his 32 minutes on the court.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. knocked down 16 points on the night, going 6-15 overall with three rebounds. The senior also added one steal and one assist to his stat line.
  • James Scott tacked on 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists on the night.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Mark Konezny.

Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) pivots with the ball as Syracuse Orange
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) pivots with the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Jyare Davis (13) defends in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) tries to get the ball past Syracuse
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) tries to get the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) looks to the basket with Syracuse Orang
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) looks to the basket with Syracuse Orange guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. (0) defending in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Petar Majstorovic (6) battles Louisville Cardinals forward Abo
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Petar Majstorovic (6) battles Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) for a rebound in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) makes a lay up against the Syracuse Or
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) makes a lay up against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) drives to the basket between Syracuse
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) drives to the basket between Syracuse Orange forward Petar Majstorovic (6) and guard J.J. Starling (2) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) dunks the ball in the first half again
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) dunks the ball in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) tries to steal the ball from Syracuse Orang
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) tries to steal the ball from Syracuse Orange forward Jyare Davis (13) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots the ball between Syracuse Orange
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots the ball between Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) and center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) handles the ball in the first half agai
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) handles the ball in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots the ball with Syracuse Oran
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots the ball with Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) defending in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket in the first half a
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) takes a jump shot with Syracuse Orange
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) takes a jump shot with Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) in front in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) looks to the basket as Syracuse Or
Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) looks to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Elijah Moore (8) defends in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

