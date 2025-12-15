How to Watch Louisville's Rematch at Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing a decisive win against Memphis, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, traveling down to Rocky Top for the second leg of a home-and-home series against Tennessee.

In their last time out against Memphis, Louisville shot the absolute lights out, eventually winning 99-73 in a game that didn't even look that close. The Cardinals went 18-of-35 on three point attempts, shot 55.6 percent overall from the field, and assisted on 24 of their 30 made field goals.

Six Cardinals wound up finishing in double figures scoring, led by 17 points from Ryan Conwell, who was one of six players to hit multiple threes against the Tigers. It was the first such instance since a 114-82 win at Western Kentucky on Dec. 22, 2010, and just the second time in program history overall.

As for Tennessee, they have run into a bit of a rough patch as of late. Year 11 under head coach Rick Barnes started 7-0, which included an upset win over Houston in the Players Era Festival. However, the Vols head into their matchup against Louisville having lost three in a row, falling to Kansas, Syracuse and most recently Illinois.

This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two, with Louisville holding a 12-9 advantage. Last summer, the Cardinals and Volunteers agreed to a home-and-home series, and Tennessee wound up winning the first leg in decisive fashion. In what was just the second regular season game of the Pat Kelsey era, UofL suffered a humbling 77-55 defeat at the KFC Yum! Center back on Nov. 9, 2024.

No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (9-1, 0-0 ACC) at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 0-0 SEC)

Date/Time : Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST

: Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place : Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. TV : ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.

: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

