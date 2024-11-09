Highlights, Photos and Notes: Tennessee 77, Louisville 55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 season and the Pat Kelsey era, getting humbled by No. 12 Tennessee for a wire-to-wire 77-55 loss.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Tennessee scored the first 10 points of the game and led by as much as 22 in the first half. At that point, Louisville went on an 10-0 run that elapsed 2:16 to trim the deficit to 12, but the Volunteers scored the last bucket of the half.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards went on a 10-1 run early in the second half, capped by a Reyne Smith 3-pointer, that cut the Tennessee lead to single digits. The Volunteers quickly replied with a 22-5 run to put the game away.
- Louisville shot 16 of 60 (26.7%) from the field, 10 of 39 (25.6%) from deep and a perfect 13 for 13 (100%) from the free-throw line.
- Louisville’s 39 3-point attempts in a single game rank third all-time in school history, the most in game action since 2010 vs. Syracuse.
- The Cardinals won the turnover battle, forcing 20 and giving up 15.
- UofL shot a perfect 13 of 13 from the charity stripe, marking its first perfect game from the free throw line since March 24, 2023 against NC State.
- Louisville’s attendance of 16,976 was the largest for a KFC Yum! Center crowd in November in the last seven years.
Player Notes:
- Reyne Smith logged a team high 18 points, with 12 coming from the three-point line. He played
23 minutes and logged five rebounds. The guard made five field goals on 13 attempts, 12 of which came from deep. Smith shot a perfect 4 for 4 at the free throw line.
- Noah Waterman tallied 10 points for the Cards, nine of which came from beyond the arc.
Waterman added in a steal and an offensive rebound in 16 minutes. The forward had Louisville's first four-point play since Ty-Laur Johnson vs. Virginia Tech on Dec.
3, 2023.
- Chucky Hepburn scored eight points, adding in four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action. Hepburn’s six steals are the highest total for a Cardinal in a single game since Jae’Lyn Withers had five against Virginia Tech on Nov. 11, 2022.
- Khani Rooths scored the first regular season collegiate three-point field goal of his career, adding two rebounds and a block in four minutes of game action.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
