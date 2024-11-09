Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Tennessee 77, Louisville 55

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' loss vs. the Volunteers.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 season and the Pat Kelsey era, getting humbled by No. 12 Tennessee for a wire-to-wire 77-55 loss.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Tennessee scored the first 10 points of the game and led by as much as 22 in the first half. At that point, Louisville went on an 10-0 run that elapsed 2:16 to trim the deficit to 12, but the Volunteers scored the last bucket of the half.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards went on a 10-1 run early in the second half, capped by a Reyne Smith 3-pointer, that cut the Tennessee lead to single digits. The Volunteers quickly replied with a 22-5 run to put the game away.
  • Louisville shot 16 of 60 (26.7%) from the field, 10 of 39 (25.6%) from deep and a perfect 13 for 13 (100%) from the free-throw line.
  • Louisville’s 39 3-point attempts in a single game rank third all-time in school history, the most in game action since 2010 vs. Syracuse.
  • The Cardinals won the turnover battle, forcing 20 and giving up 15.
  • UofL shot a perfect 13 of 13 from the charity stripe, marking its first perfect game from the free throw line since March 24, 2023 against NC State.
  • Louisville’s attendance of 16,976 was the largest for a KFC Yum! Center crowd in November in the last seven years.

Player Notes:

  • Reyne Smith logged a team high 18 points, with 12 coming from the three-point line. He played
    23 minutes and logged five rebounds. The guard made five field goals on 13 attempts, 12 of which came from deep. Smith shot a perfect 4 for 4 at the free throw line.
  • Noah Waterman tallied 10 points for the Cards, nine of which came from beyond the arc.
    Waterman added in a steal and an offensive rebound in 16 minutes. The forward had Louisville's first four-point play since Ty-Laur Johnson vs. Virginia Tech on Dec.
    3, 2023.
  • Chucky Hepburn scored eight points, adding in four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action. Hepburn’s six steals are the highest total for a Cardinal in a single game since Jae’Lyn Withers had five against Virginia Tech on Nov. 11, 2022.
  • Khani Rooths scored the first regular season collegiate three-point field goal of his career, adding two rebounds and a block in four minutes of game action.

Gallery:

Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) pressures the dribble of Tennessee Vo
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) pressures the dribble of Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes calls out instructions during the second
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes calls out instructions during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the second against the Tenn
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the second against the Tennessee Volunteers half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteer
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Tennessee Volunteers gu
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) and forward Cade Phillips (12) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Tennessee Volunteers gu
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) and guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) drives to the basket against Tennesse
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) shoots against Louisville Cardinals for
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) attempts to steal the ball from Louisvi
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) attempts to steal the ball from Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forwa
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first h
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) shoots against Louisville Cardinals f
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) shoots against Louisville Cardinals
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) steals the ball from Louisville Cardina
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) steals the ball from Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball