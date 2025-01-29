Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 72, Wake Forest 59

Louisville Report

Louisville 72, Wake Forest 59

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Demon Deacons.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'Von Spillers (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59.
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'Von Spillers (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's winning streak is now sitting at 10 games, matching their longest winning streak in five years with a 72-59 win over Wake Forest.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an early 12-0 run starting at the 12:03 mark to take an early 15-point lead midway through the first half. The Cardinals used a 14-3 run to close out the half, capped off by a three-pointer by Chucky Hepburn to beat the buzzer, giving the Cards a 45-21 lead going into locker room.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Wake Forest ended the game on an 11-0 run that spanned 5:30, cutting the Louisville lead from 29 midway through the second half to just 13 as time expired.
  • Louisville shot 23-59 (39.0%) from the field, 11-36 (30.6%) from deep and 15-21 (71.4%) from the free-throw line.
  • Wake Forest shot 23-56 (41.1%) from the field, 8-21 (38.1%) from behind the arc and 5-8 (62.5%) from the charity stripe.

Player Notes:

  • Terrence Edwards Jr. led the game with 18 points on 6-15 (40%) shooting, netting four three-pointers to go along with three rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of play.
  • Reyne Smith contributed 16 points on the night, netting four 3’s on 4-10 shooting (40%). The Australian native also added five rebounds and two assists on 33 minutes of action. Smith moved up to eighth all-time in three-pointers made in a season with 82.
  • Chucky Hepburn chipped in 14 points on 3-8 shooting (37.5), adding five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes of play.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville
Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Chucky Hepburn (24) hit a three-point shot against Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (6) during their game at the K
Louisville's Chucky Hepburn (24) hit a three-point shot against Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (6) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Wake Forest defense during their ga
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's James Scott (0) dunks against Wake Forest during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28
Louisville's James Scott (0) dunks against Wake Forest during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Loui
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against the Wake Forest defense during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Wake Forest Demon Dea
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Ty-Laur Johnson (8) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles under the pressure of Wake
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles under the pressure of Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Ty-Laur Johnson (8) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Wake Forest Demon Deac
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'Von Spillers (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) shoots against Louisville Cardin
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) and forward Aboubacar Traore (25) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (6) shoots against Louisville Card
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (6) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Efton Reid III (4) pressure Louisville Cardinals
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Efton Reid III (4) pressure Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Ty-Laur Johnson (8) drives to the basket against Lo
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Ty-Laur Johnson (8) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

