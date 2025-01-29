Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 72, Wake Forest 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's winning streak is now sitting at 10 games, matching their longest winning streak in five years with a 72-59 win over Wake Forest.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an early 12-0 run starting at the 12:03 mark to take an early 15-point lead midway through the first half. The Cardinals used a 14-3 run to close out the half, capped off by a three-pointer by Chucky Hepburn to beat the buzzer, giving the Cards a 45-21 lead going into locker room.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Wake Forest ended the game on an 11-0 run that spanned 5:30, cutting the Louisville lead from 29 midway through the second half to just 13 as time expired.
- Louisville shot 23-59 (39.0%) from the field, 11-36 (30.6%) from deep and 15-21 (71.4%) from the free-throw line.
- Wake Forest shot 23-56 (41.1%) from the field, 8-21 (38.1%) from behind the arc and 5-8 (62.5%) from the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
- Terrence Edwards Jr. led the game with 18 points on 6-15 (40%) shooting, netting four three-pointers to go along with three rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of play.
- Reyne Smith contributed 16 points on the night, netting four 3’s on 4-10 shooting (40%). The Australian native also added five rebounds and two assists on 33 minutes of action. Smith moved up to eighth all-time in three-pointers made in a season with 82.
- Chucky Hepburn chipped in 14 points on 3-8 shooting (37.5), adding five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes of play.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
