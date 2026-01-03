This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is finally on the board in the current transfer portal cycle.

Former Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Waller is Louisville's first portal commitment of the cycle, and is the first to offset 21 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of D.J. Waller: Petre Thomas - Imagn Images)

