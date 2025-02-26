Highlights and Notes: Louisville 71, Virginia Tech 66
The highlights and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Hokies.
BLACKSBURG, Va. - After getting off to an extremely fast start at Virginia Tech, the Louisville men's basketball program had to hold on for dear life to get to the finish line. However, they did still get there, leaving Cassell Coliseum with a 71-66 win.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville started the game on an immediate 11-0 run that began at 19:25 and elapsed 3:54. J’Vonne Hadley scored the first five points for the Cards with James Scott, Terrence Edwards Jr. and Chucky Hepburn each contributing two points. Scott, Edwards Jr., and Hepburn all logged assists during the run.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The teams traded buckets throughout the second half as VT pulled close to UofL. Edwards and Hepburn came up big for Louisville in the second half, with Edwards Jr. knocking down consecutive crucial 3s late in the game and Hepburn assisting five shots while going 4-4 from the free-throw line.
- Louisville shot 28-62 (45.2%) from the field, 6-23 (26.1%) from deep and 9-11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line.
- Virginia Tech shot 25-58 (43.1%) from the field, 11-26 (42.3%) from three and 5-6 (83.3%) from the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
- J'Vonne Hadley recorded his seventh straight game scoring double digits with his 11 points against the Hokies. The guard also collected eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals on the night.
- Chucky Hepburn posted a team-high 15 points and went a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. In his 37 minutes on the floor, Hepburn added four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
- James Scott tacked on 13 points and went 6-7 from the field, including four dunks, while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. tallied 13 points in addition to three rebounds and three assists.
