'26 OL Benjamin Corhei Flips Back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of securing National Letters on Intent from their committed prospects in the Class of the 2026, the Louisville football program has also pulled off a successful flip on the first day of the early signing period.

Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei, who had previously been committed to Louisville before flipping to USF, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his verbal pledge back to and officially signed with the Cardinals.

Corhei gave his first commitment to Louisville back on June 15 on the heels of an official visit. But he wound up taking an OV to USF less than a week later, eventually flipping to the Bulls on June 27. His flip back to Louisville also comes on the heels of former USF head coach Alex Golesh opting to take the Auburn job.

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound lineman ranks as high as the 93rd-ranked player in the talent rich state of Georgia, per ESPN. He's regarded as the No. 1,385 prospect in the 2026 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.

Corhei played a massive role in Lowndes' offensive success as a junior. He helped the Vikings averaged 206.8 rushing yards per game, as part of an offense that put up 371.0 yards per game. Lowndes went 10-2 with a berth in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

With Corhei's flip, Louisville is now back up to a 21-man recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. The Cardinals are expected to officially sign all 21 prospects by the end of the first day of the early signing period.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Benjamin Corhei via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky