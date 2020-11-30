Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 86, Prairie View A&M 64

(Photo of David Johnson: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a career night from forward Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville overcame another sloppy start to defeat Prairie View A & M 86-64 and move to 3-0 on the season.

Team Notes:

Louisville moved to 3-0 all-time against Prairie View A & M.

The Cardinals have now won 58 straight home games in the month of November spanning the last 29 years, including a 45-0 mark in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville faced its largest deficit of the young season at 11-4 early in the first half on Sunday, but the Cardinals responded by outscoring Prairie View 37-20 to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

UofL turned in its best offensive night through three games finishing with season-best totals in points (86) and field goal percentage (60.9 percent). The Cardinals shot 65 percent (13-for-20) from the field in the second half, their best half over the first three games.

The Cardinals shot 75.9 percent (22-for-29) on two-point field goals in the win. It was the fifth time a Louisville team has made 75 percent or more of its two-point field goal attempts in a game, the third time under head coach Chris Mack.

Louisville also set season-high totals from the free throw line on Sunday, with 24 makes on 32 attempts.

Louisville had just eight scholarship players available on Sunday night, and nine of the 10 Cardinals to see action in the win were freshmen or sophomores.

The Cardinals limited Prairie View A & M to 39.3 percent (22-for-56) from the field in the win. UofL has held each of its first three opponents under 40 percent overall.



Player Notes:

Jae'Lyn Withers led the Cardinals with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with nine rebounds. Withers had 19 points combined through the first two games.

David Johnson finished the night with 19 points, matching his career high previously set against Duke in January.

Carlik Jones tallied 15 points in the victory, his third straight game in double figures.

Dre Davis posted 12 points and six rebounds, both career-high totals.

Hogan Orbaugh buried a three-pointer in the final minute of the win for the first points of his collegiate career.

