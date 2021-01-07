Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 73-71 win vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville extended their win streak vs. Virginia Tech to 17 straight on Wednesday night, holding off the Hokies to win 73-71 in their first home game of the new year,

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

Louisville improved to 36-8 all-time against Virginia Tech, 19-3 in Louisville. UofL has won 17 straight against the Hokies and 28 of the last 30.

The Cardinals are 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since joining the ACC. Louisville's last 3-0 conference start came in 2012-13 as members of the Big East.

The Cardinals fell behind 11-0 less than three minutes into the contest. The 11-point deficit was the largest the Cardinals have overcome to win this season. Louisville overcame deficits of at least nine points and won on four occasions last season and have now done it 36 times in the last nine seasons.

After getting down 11-0, the Cardinals held Virginia Tech to just one field goal over the next 13:18, with stretches of 4:58 and 8:20 without field goals.

The Cardinals continued their good work from the free throw line, shooting 75 percent (15-for-20) in the victory. Louisville is shooting 74.3 percent as a team on the season, but the Cardinals are up to 79.6 percent over the last three games.

Louisville outrebounded Virginia Tech 37-30 on Wednesday night. The Cardinals have won the rebounding battle in all three ACC games this season, averaging 13 rebounds more than the opposition in those contests.

UofL made the most of its offensive rebounds in the win, turning nine offensive boards into 15 second chance points. The 15 second chance points match the highest total this season for the Cardinals.



Player Notes

Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. Withers is the first UofL freshman to have at least 12 rebounds and at least 15 points versus a conference opponent since Pervis Ellison had 21 points and 13 rebounds in an 88-79 win over Memphis State in the Metro Conference Tournament Championship on March 9, 1986. It was the third double-digit scoring game of the season for Withers, but the first since scoring 20 against Prairie View A&M in the third game of the year. The 12 rebounds were a career high for Withers.

David Johnson tied for the team lead with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Johnson went 2-of-4 from three, his third consecutive game with multiple three-point makes. Johnson has scored at least 17 points in six of the last seven games, averaging 17 points per game over that stretch.

Carlik Jones had just four points at halftime but finished tied for the team high with 17 on the night.

Quinn Slazinski reached double figures for the fourth time this season, tallying 10 in the victory. The 10 points were a career-high in an ACC game for Slazinski and just one shy of his career high in any game.



Gallery

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Sam Upshaw, Jr. of the Courier-Journal via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

