Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 73-71 win vs. Virginia Tech
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville extended their win streak vs. Virginia Tech to 17 straight on Wednesday night, holding off the Hokies to win 73-71 in their first home game of the new year,

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

  • Louisville improved to 36-8 all-time against Virginia Tech, 19-3 in Louisville.
    • UofL has won 17 straight against the Hokies and 28 of the last 30.
  • The Cardinals are 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since joining the ACC.
    • Louisville's last 3-0 conference start came in 2012-13 as members of the Big East.
  • The Cardinals fell behind 11-0 less than three minutes into the contest.
    • The 11-point deficit was the largest the Cardinals have overcome to win this season.
    • Louisville overcame deficits of at least nine points and won on four occasions last season and have now done it 36 times in the last nine seasons.
  • After getting down 11-0, the Cardinals held Virginia Tech to just one field goal over the next 13:18, with stretches of 4:58 and 8:20 without field goals.
  • The Cardinals continued their good work from the free throw line, shooting 75 percent (15-for-20) in the victory.
    • Louisville is shooting 74.3 percent as a team on the season, but the Cardinals are up to 79.6 percent over the last three games.
  • Louisville outrebounded Virginia Tech 37-30 on Wednesday night.
    • The Cardinals have won the rebounding battle in all three ACC games this season, averaging 13 rebounds more than the opposition in those contests.
  • UofL made the most of its offensive rebounds in the win, turning nine offensive boards into 15 second chance points.
    • The 15 second chance points match the highest total this season for the Cardinals.

Player Notes

  • Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.
    • Withers is the first UofL freshman to have at least 12 rebounds and at least 15 points versus a conference opponent since Pervis Ellison had 21 points and 13 rebounds in an 88-79 win over Memphis State in the Metro Conference Tournament Championship on March 9, 1986.
    • It was the third double-digit scoring game of the season for Withers, but the first since scoring 20 against Prairie View A&M in the third game of the year.
    • The 12 rebounds were a career high for Withers.
  • David Johnson tied for the team lead with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
    • Johnson went 2-of-4 from three, his third consecutive game with multiple three-point makes.
    • Johnson has scored at least 17 points in six of the last seven games, averaging 17 points per game over that stretch.
  • Carlik Jones had just four points at halftime but finished tied for the team high with 17 on the night.
  • Quinn Slazinski reached double figures for the fourth time this season, tallying 10 in the victory.
    • The 10 points were a career-high in an ACC game for Slazinski and just one shy of his career high in any game.

Gallery

UofL-VaTech20_Sam
20
Gallery
20 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Sam Upshaw, Jr. of the Courier-Journal via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

UofL-VaTech20_Sam
