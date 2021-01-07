Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville extended their win streak vs. Virginia Tech to 17 straight on Wednesday night, holding off the Hokies to win 73-71 in their first home game of the new year,
Team Notes
- Louisville improved to 36-8 all-time against Virginia Tech, 19-3 in Louisville.
- UofL has won 17 straight against the Hokies and 28 of the last 30.
- The Cardinals are 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since joining the ACC.
- Louisville's last 3-0 conference start came in 2012-13 as members of the Big East.
- The Cardinals fell behind 11-0 less than three minutes into the contest.
- The 11-point deficit was the largest the Cardinals have overcome to win this season.
- Louisville overcame deficits of at least nine points and won on four occasions last season and have now done it 36 times in the last nine seasons.
- After getting down 11-0, the Cardinals held Virginia Tech to just one field goal over the next 13:18, with stretches of 4:58 and 8:20 without field goals.
- The Cardinals continued their good work from the free throw line, shooting 75 percent (15-for-20) in the victory.
- Louisville is shooting 74.3 percent as a team on the season, but the Cardinals are up to 79.6 percent over the last three games.
- Louisville outrebounded Virginia Tech 37-30 on Wednesday night.
- The Cardinals have won the rebounding battle in all three ACC games this season, averaging 13 rebounds more than the opposition in those contests.
- UofL made the most of its offensive rebounds in the win, turning nine offensive boards into 15 second chance points.
- The 15 second chance points match the highest total this season for the Cardinals.
Player Notes
- Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.
- Withers is the first UofL freshman to have at least 12 rebounds and at least 15 points versus a conference opponent since Pervis Ellison had 21 points and 13 rebounds in an 88-79 win over Memphis State in the Metro Conference Tournament Championship on March 9, 1986.
- It was the third double-digit scoring game of the season for Withers, but the first since scoring 20 against Prairie View A&M in the third game of the year.
- The 12 rebounds were a career high for Withers.
- David Johnson tied for the team lead with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
- Johnson went 2-of-4 from three, his third consecutive game with multiple three-point makes.
- Johnson has scored at least 17 points in six of the last seven games, averaging 17 points per game over that stretch.
- Carlik Jones had just four points at halftime but finished tied for the team high with 17 on the night.
- Quinn Slazinski reached double figures for the fourth time this season, tallying 10 in the victory.
- The 10 points were a career-high in an ACC game for Slazinski and just one shy of his career high in any game.
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Sam Upshaw, Jr. of the Courier-Journal via the Atlantic Coast Conference.
