Louisville Holds Off Virginia Tech, Extends Win Streak vs. Hokies to 17

The Cardinals have not lost to the Hokies in nearly two decades.

(Photo of David Johnson, Wabissa Bede: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning to the KFC Yum! Center for their first home game of the new year, the Louisville men's basketball program held off a second half rally from No. 19 Virginia Tech, downing them 73-71.

Down three with 6.6 seconds left, VT's Keve Aluma hit a pair of free throws to bring the Hokies within a point. On the other end, David Johnson hit one of two free throws, leaving room for a Virginia Tech game-winner. However, Hunter Catoor would ultimately miss the game-winning half court heave.

The Cardinals extend their win streak against the Hokies to 17 straight, their longest active win streak against a single opponent. It is also tied for their sixth-longest win streak vs. a single opponent in program history. Louisville has not lost to Virginia Tech since a 72-56 decision on Feb. 23, 1991 in Blacksburg, Va.

With the victory, Louisville (8-1, 3-0 ACC) also breaks a tie with Virginia Tech (8-2, 2-1 ACC) at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings to take sole possession of first place in the league.

Four Cards finished on double figures led by guards Carlik Jones & David Johnson, who each had 17 points a piece. Forward Jae'Lyn Withers had 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, and forward Quinn Slazinski chipped in with 10.

For Virginia Tech, guard Jalen Cone finished with a game-high 23 points and six three-pointers, with guard Nahiem Alleyne also pouring in 15 points.

Louisville's lengthy streak looked to be in jeopardy early, as the Hokies raced out to an 11-0 lead in the game's first few minutes to force head coach Chris Mack to call an early timeout.

From that point on, the Cardinals looked much more poised. Coming out of that huddle, Louisville then connected on nine of their next 13 field goal attempts while holding Virginia Tech to one of their next 11, at one point holding the Hokies without a field goal for over eight minutes. It was part of a 26-7 run in favor of Louisville, helping them establish a 36-31 lead by halftime.

Their lead got up to as much as 14 in the first five minutes of the second half, but Virginia Tech would not go away quietly. Overcoming early shooting struggles in the half, the Hokies cut the deficit to just a single point in the final seconds of the game, thanks primarily to Cone & Alleyne.

Louisville out-shot Virginia Tech 47.3% to 42.6%, and limited the Hokies to just nine three-pointers on 30 attempts, going 6-16 themselves. They also won the rebounding battle 37-30.

Next up for Louisville, they will head back on the road to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, as their previously scheduled game vs. Georgia Tech for this weekend was postponed earlier today. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network

