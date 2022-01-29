Highlights, Photos and Notes: Duke 74, Louisville 65

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's game vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off the post-Chris Mack era against one of the top teams in college basketball, Louisville was unable to close down the stretch, falling to No. 9 Duke at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 9-12 all-time against Duke and 4-4 versus the Blue Devils in Louisville.

The Cardinals finished 8-of-22 from the three-point line on Saturday, their ninth game this season and third straight with at least eight made threes.

Louisville's bench scored 28 points, its 12th game with at least 28 points. Louisville's leading scorer (El Ellis) marked the ninth time this season and third straight game the leading scorer came off the bench.

The Cardinals grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, their ninth game with at least 10 this season.

Louisville finished with just nine turnovers. It was the third straight game the Cardinals have finished with single digit turnovers.

Player Notes:

El Ellis came off the bench to lead the Cardinals with 18 points. This was the fourth game this season Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring. His 16 field goal attempts on Saturday were a season high. This was the seventh game for Ellis with at least 10 points and his third with 18 or more.

Dre Davis finished with 16 points, two shy of his season high. Davis has been in double figures in seven games this season. Davis is averaging 12.7 points over his last three games. Davis matched his season and career high with two three-pointers made, also done against Mississippi State on Nov. 25.

Malik Williams registered his 11th career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Williams has six double-doubles this season. Williams has scored in double figures in 12 games this season, including four of the last five contests. Williams has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in nine games this year. The 12 rebounds were one shy of his career high.



Gallery

46 Gallery 46 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter