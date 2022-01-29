Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Duke 74, Louisville 65

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's game vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off the post-Chris Mack era against one of the top teams in college basketball, Louisville was unable to close down the stretch, falling to No. 9 Duke at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 9-12 all-time against Duke and 4-4 versus the Blue Devils in Louisville.
  • The Cardinals finished 8-of-22 from the three-point line on Saturday, their ninth game this season and third straight with at least eight made threes.
  • Louisville's bench scored 28 points, its 12th game with at least 28 points.
    • Louisville's leading scorer (El Ellis) marked the ninth time this season and third straight game the leading scorer came off the bench.
  • The Cardinals grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, their ninth game with at least 10 this season.
  • Louisville finished with just nine turnovers. It was the third straight game the Cardinals have finished with single digit turnovers.

Read More

Player Notes:

  • El Ellis came off the bench to lead the Cardinals with 18 points.
    • This was the fourth game this season Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring.
    • His 16 field goal attempts on Saturday were a season high.
    • This was the seventh game for Ellis with at least 10 points and his third with 18 or more.
  • Dre Davis finished with 16 points, two shy of his season high.
    • Davis has been in double figures in seven games this season.
    • Davis is averaging 12.7 points over his last three games.
    • Davis matched his season and career high with two three-pointers made, also done against Mississippi State on Nov. 25.
  • Malik Williams registered his 11th career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
    • Williams has six double-doubles this season.
    • Williams has scored in double figures in 12 games this season, including four of the last five contests.
    • Williams has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in nine games this year.
    • The 12 rebounds were one shy of his career high.
thumbnail (50)
46
Gallery
46 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

thumbnail (51)
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Duke 74, Louisville 65

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17582834_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Falls to Duke in First Game of Post-Mack Era

1 hour ago
UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Duke at Louisville | Game 21

6 hours ago
USATSI_15475490_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

9 hours ago
USATSI_15703345_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

16 hours ago
4F840185-460C-4851-9FD4-4302EB765DB6
Football

Report: Maryland to Hire Louisville WR Coach Gunter Brewer

20 hours ago
USATSI_13910962_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Pegues, Williams: Mack's Suspension Played Role in Team Disconnect

22 hours ago
USATSI_17127162_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Mike Pegues, Louisville Captains Talk Chris Mack's Departure, Moving Forward

Jan 28, 2022