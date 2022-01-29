Highlights, Photos and Notes: Duke 74, Louisville 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off the post-Chris Mack era against one of the top teams in college basketball, Louisville was unable to close down the stretch, falling to No. 9 Duke at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 9-12 all-time against Duke and 4-4 versus the Blue Devils in Louisville.
- The Cardinals finished 8-of-22 from the three-point line on Saturday, their ninth game this season and third straight with at least eight made threes.
- Louisville's bench scored 28 points, its 12th game with at least 28 points.
- Louisville's leading scorer (El Ellis) marked the ninth time this season and third straight game the leading scorer came off the bench.
- The Cardinals grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, their ninth game with at least 10 this season.
- Louisville finished with just nine turnovers. It was the third straight game the Cardinals have finished with single digit turnovers.
Player Notes:
- El Ellis came off the bench to lead the Cardinals with 18 points.
- This was the fourth game this season Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring.
- His 16 field goal attempts on Saturday were a season high.
- This was the seventh game for Ellis with at least 10 points and his third with 18 or more.
- Dre Davis finished with 16 points, two shy of his season high.
- Davis has been in double figures in seven games this season.
- Davis is averaging 12.7 points over his last three games.
- Davis matched his season and career high with two three-pointers made, also done against Mississippi State on Nov. 25.
- Malik Williams registered his 11th career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
- Williams has six double-doubles this season.
- Williams has scored in double figures in 12 games this season, including four of the last five contests.
- Williams has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in nine games this year.
- The 12 rebounds were one shy of his career high.
Gallery
46 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
