Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might have nearly blown a 27-point lead, but the Cardinals made the necessary plays down the stretch to come out with an 84-74 victory over Georgia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 25-14 all-time against Georgia Tech after defeating the Yellow Jackets for the second time this season. The Cardinals have won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the two programs.

With the win, Louisville is now 3-5 all-time in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinals 84 points were their largest total against an ACC opponent this season and the most overall since scoring a season-high 86 against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 14.

UofL scored 45 points in the first half on Tuesday, its highest scoring half in eight ACC Tournament games all-time.

Louisville had five players score in double figures for the first time since the win at NC State on Dec. 4.

The Cardinals knocked down 11-of-28 three-point attempts, their seventh game with at least 10 makes from outside this season and first since Feb. 5 at Syracuse.

Louisville improved to 10-3 overall when it wins the rebounding battle, grabbed 38 to Georgia Tech's 28. The Cardinals recorded their 16th game with at least 10 offensive rebounds, finishing with 12 in the win.

The Cardinals led by as much as 27 on Tuesday night, their largest lead in a game since leading by 35 over Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 14.

Louisville's 18 assists were one shy of a season high set at Syracuse on Feb. 5.

Louisville played just seven players on Tuesday, its fewest of the season.

Player Notes:

Jarrod West led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-6 from the three-point line. This was the third time West has led the Cardinals in scoring this season. The 20 points were a season high for West, surpassing his previous high of 14. It was the most points for West since scoring 29 against Middle Tennessee on Feb. 13, 2021 while playing for Marshall. The 20 points match West's scoring total from the previous four games combined. The four three-point makes match a season high for West, done in consecutive games against Notre Dame and Virginia in January.

Malik Williams notched his 12th career double-double and seventh of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Williams has scored in double figures in 16 games this season and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 10.

Noah Locke finished the night with 16 points with four made three-pointers and a season-high seven rebounds. The 16 points and four threes were the most for Locke since tallying 17 and five against Wake Forest on Dec. 29. The seven rebounds were his highest total since Dec. 28, 2019 when he pulled down 10 for Florida against Long Beach State.

Sydney Curry made it four straight games in double figures with 12 points in the win. Curry is averaging 20.5 points over the last four games.

El Ellis scored 10 points for his 13th game with double digit points. Ellis set a season high with six assists, doubling his previous season best.



