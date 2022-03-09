Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might have nearly blown a 27-point lead, but the Cardinals made the necessary plays down the stretch to come out with an 84-74 victory over Georgia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 25-14 all-time against Georgia Tech after defeating the Yellow Jackets for the second time this season.
- The Cardinals have won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the two programs.
- With the win, Louisville is now 3-5 all-time in the ACC Tournament.
- The Cardinals 84 points were their largest total against an ACC opponent this season and the most overall since scoring a season-high 86 against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 14.
- UofL scored 45 points in the first half on Tuesday, its highest scoring half in eight ACC Tournament games all-time.
- Louisville had five players score in double figures for the first time since the win at NC State on Dec. 4.
- The Cardinals knocked down 11-of-28 three-point attempts, their seventh game with at least 10 makes from outside this season and first since Feb. 5 at Syracuse.
- Louisville improved to 10-3 overall when it wins the rebounding battle, grabbed 38 to Georgia Tech's 28.
- The Cardinals recorded their 16th game with at least 10 offensive rebounds, finishing with 12 in the win.
- The Cardinals led by as much as 27 on Tuesday night, their largest lead in a game since leading by 35 over Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 14.
- Louisville's 18 assists were one shy of a season high set at Syracuse on Feb. 5.
- Louisville played just seven players on Tuesday, its fewest of the season.
Player Notes:
- Jarrod West led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-6 from the three-point line.
- This was the third time West has led the Cardinals in scoring this season.
- The 20 points were a season high for West, surpassing his previous high of 14.
- It was the most points for West since scoring 29 against Middle Tennessee on Feb. 13, 2021 while playing for Marshall.
- The 20 points match West's scoring total from the previous four games combined.
- The four three-point makes match a season high for West, done in consecutive games against Notre Dame and Virginia in January.
- Malik Williams notched his 12th career double-double and seventh of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
- Williams has scored in double figures in 16 games this season and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 10.
- Noah Locke finished the night with 16 points with four made three-pointers and a season-high seven rebounds.
- The 16 points and four threes were the most for Locke since tallying 17 and five against Wake Forest on Dec. 29.
- The seven rebounds were his highest total since Dec. 28, 2019 when he pulled down 10 for Florida against Long Beach State.
- Sydney Curry made it four straight games in double figures with 12 points in the win.
- Curry is averaging 20.5 points over the last four games.
- El Ellis scored 10 points for his 13th game with double digit points.
- Ellis set a season high with six assists, doubling his previous season best.
Gallery:
27 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
