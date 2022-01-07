How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Cardinals are heading back on the road for a crucial ACC matchup against the Seminoles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of their bizarre win over Pitt, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road for another quick turnaround, traveling to the Sunshine State to face Florida State.

The Cardinals and Panthers were subject to a plethora of whistles, which each team getting called for 23 fouls and three technicals. Favored by double digits, Louisville escaped with a three-point win thanks in part to a strong second half by El Ellis.

As for the Seminoles, they have not had the season we have come to expect from a Leonard Hamilton coached team as of late. Florida State is just two games over .500 so far this season, and has lost four of their last six games - two of which were by over 20 points.

This will be the 60th all-time meeting between Louisville and Florida State. The Cardinals claim an 34-15 advantage in the series, but the Seminoles have won the last four in the series, including a 78-65 FSU win in Louisville in their last meeting on Jan. 18, 2021.

Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 1-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST Place: Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. TV: ESPNU - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst)

ESPNU - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, Balsa Koprivica: Scott Utterback - Courier-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter