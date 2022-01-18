How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After failing to complete the regular season sweep over Pitt, the Louisville men’s basketball program is returning home in hopes of getting back on track, hosting Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center.

Playing the Panthers for the second time in 10 days, not much went right for the Cardinals. They only shot 33.3 percent from the floor, allowed Pitt to connect on 43.6 percent of their shots, and were out-rebounded 41-32. This not only resulted in a 65-53 loss, but also extended Louisville’s losing streak to three.

As for the Eagles, it has been an up and down year under first year head coach Earl Grant. Boston College is one game under .500 and has lost five of their last six games, but they have proven they can win in ACC play. They took down Notre Dame in their conference opener, as well as upset Clemson on the road in their most recent outing.

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between Louisville and Boston College, with the Cardinals claiming an 9-4 advantage in the series. Louisville came out on top with a 76-64 win in Chestnut Hill, Mass. during their last meeting on Jan. 2, 2021, thanks mainly to a combined 35 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists from David Johnson and Carlik Jones.

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analyst)

Bally Sports South in Louisville - Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter