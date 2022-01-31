How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Cardinals are attempting to secure their first win since parting ways with Chris Mack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of falling to Duke in their first game since parting ways with Chris Mack, the Louisville men's basketball program is now set host the Blue Devils' arch-rival in North Carolina.

The Cardinals fell behind 24-8 early in their game against Duke, but didn't go down swinging. They scratched and clawed back to tie things up with eight minutes left to go, but faltered down the stretch to drop their sixth game in the past seven times out.

As for Tar Heels, they have had an up-and-down season under first year head coach. UNC is a perfect 12-0 at home, but are just 3-6 in games away from the Dean Dome and have lost their last two road games by a combined 50 points.

This will be the 24th all-time meeting between Louisville and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels claiming a 16-7 advantage in the series. The Cardinals last faced UNC back on Feb. 20, 2021 in their first game back from a COVID pause, resulting in a 99-54 beatdown in favor of UNC.

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD

ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Malik Williams, Ryan McAdoo: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

