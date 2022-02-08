Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals are heading to South Bend for a rematch with the Fighting Irish.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting blown out at Syracuse, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, traveling up to South Bend, Ind. for a rematch with Notre Dame.

Nothing has gone right for Louisville as of late. After falling to both Duke and North Carolina but looking promising in the process, the Cardinals were blasted by the Orange at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse came out on top 92-69, extending Louisville's current losing streak to five.

As for the Fighting Irish, they have continued to have a solid season. They are 4-1 since their first matchup with Louisville earlier this season, with the lone loss being against Duke, and have won 12 of their last 14 since starting the season at 4-5.

This will be the 43rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Notre Dame, with the Cardinals claiming an 26-16 advantage in the series. In their first matchup back on Jan. 22, despite it being Russ Smith's jersey retirement day at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville fell 82-70 thanks to abhorrent second half defense.

Louisville Cardinals (11-12, 5-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7, 9-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Purcell Pavillion in South Bend, Ind.
  • TV: ESPNU - Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Jordan Cornette (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

