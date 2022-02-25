How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Cardinals are continuing on their three-game road trip with a stop in Winston-Salem against the Demon Deacons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a couple extra days off, the Louisville men's basketball program is continuing their three-game road trip, this time heading to Winston-Salem for a rematch with Wake Forest.

In their previous game against North Carolina, the Cardinals, once again, found a way to give away a game late. In a tie game with six minutes to go, the Tar Heels fired off a 10-3 run, with Louisville going scoreless in the final three minutes.

As for the Demon Deacons, they have continued to be one of the top teams in the ACC, but have hit a bit of a skid as of late. They've gone 10-6 since their December matchup with the Cardinals to maintain that No. 5 standing in the ACC, but have dropped three of their last four games.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Louisville and Wake Forest, with the Cardinals claiming a 9-2 advantage in the series. In their matchup earlier this season back on Dec. 29, 2021, Louisville came out on top with a 73-69 victory at the KFC Yum! Center thanks in part to a 17-point outing from Noah Locke.

Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Place: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. TV: ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst)

ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

