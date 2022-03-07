Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals kick off their ACC Tournament run with a showdown against the Yellow Jackets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season is now in the rear view mirror, and the Louisville men's basketball program now heads up to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament, where Georgia Tech will be waiting on them first.

The Cardinals aren't exactly heading into the postseason with much momentum. They've dropped their last four games, including a 71-61 loss to Virginia on senior day in their regular season finale, and have lost 14 of their last 16 games.

As for the Yellow Jackets, things haven't exactly been much better for them. One year removed from winning the ACC title, Georgia Tech has sputtered in Josh Pastner's sixth year at the helm. However, they at least won their last game out: an 82-78 overtime victory over Boston College.

This will be the 39th all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Cardinals claiming a 24-14 advantage in the series. In their matchup earlier this season back on Jan. 2, 2022, Louisville eked out a 67-64 road victory, thanks in part to a 20-point/10-rebound effort from Malik Williams.

Read More

Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y
  • TV: ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_15514963_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Matthew McGavic18 seconds ago
A66D5E1E-9ADF-435F-AECC-FDBE9371DEC3
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Rayquan Adkins

By Matthew McGavic14 hours ago
BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
Football

Bryan Brown's Three Spring Ball Goals For Louisville's Defense

By Matthew McGavic15 hours ago
USATSI_17833097_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's Sydney Curry Explodes to End Regular Season

By Matthew McGavic18 hours ago
jH0tpFYw
Other Sports

Louisville Sweeps Doubleheader, Series vs. Akron

By Matthew McGavicMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17601196_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Receives No. 11 Seed for ACC Tournament

By Matthew McGavicMar 5, 2022
EBBCE902-0810-4197-947F-0201A40AEB18
Football

Class of 2023 CB Rayquan Adkins Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavicMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17833104_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 71-61 Loss vs. Virginia

By Matthew McGavicMar 5, 2022