How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Cardinals kick off their ACC Tournament run with a showdown against the Yellow Jackets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season is now in the rear view mirror, and the Louisville men's basketball program now heads up to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament, where Georgia Tech will be waiting on them first.

The Cardinals aren't exactly heading into the postseason with much momentum. They've dropped their last four games, including a 71-61 loss to Virginia on senior day in their regular season finale, and have lost 14 of their last 16 games.

As for the Yellow Jackets, things haven't exactly been much better for them. One year removed from winning the ACC title, Georgia Tech has sputtered in Josh Pastner's sixth year at the helm. However, they at least won their last game out: an 82-78 overtime victory over Boston College.

This will be the 39th all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Cardinals claiming a 24-14 advantage in the series. In their matchup earlier this season back on Jan. 2, 2022, Louisville eked out a 67-64 road victory, thanks in part to a 20-point/10-rebound effort from Malik Williams.

Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y TV: ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst)

ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

