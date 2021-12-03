How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Cardinals are staying on the road for their ACC opener.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling just short at Michigan State, the Louisville men's basketball program will stay on the road for a brief break in non-conference play, traveling to NC State for their ACC opener.

Against the Spartans, the Cardinals trailed by as much as 20 in the second half, and were staring a blowout loss right in the face. 18 second half points from El Ellis, and 22 overall, saw Louisville make it an eight-point game with under two minutes to go, but the comeback rally couldn't advance beyond that.

As for the Wolfpack, they are coming off of a knockout, drag-out matchup against Nebraska. NC State needed four overtimes to put away the Cornhuskers, but were eventually successful thanks in part to a 39-point performance from Dereon Seabron.

This will be the 24th all-time meeting between Louisville and NC State, with the Cardinals claiming a 13-10 advantage in the series. They last met on Feb. 1, 2020, with Louisville claiming a 77-57 road win thanks to a 23-point bench performance from Ryan McMahon.

Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (6-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place: PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. TV: ESPN2 - Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst)

ESPN2 - Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Christen Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

