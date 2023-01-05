LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest.

Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.

As for the Demon Deacons, year three of the Steve Forbes era has gotten off to a good start. Wake Forest has assembled a solid resume up to this point, with wins over No. 14 Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. However, they are coming off of a loss to an underwhelming North Carolina squad, and have a pair of 20+ point losses to Clemson and Rutgers.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between Louisville and Wake Forest, with the Cardinals holding a 9-3 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 26, 2022, with the Demon Deacons capturing a 99-77 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-13, 0-4 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

