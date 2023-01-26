LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of yet another double-digit loss in conference play, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, traveling to Notre Dame in attempt to capture their first win against ACC competition.

The Cardinals looked sharp right out of the gates against Boston College, but old habits eventually caught up to them. Despite out-shooting the Eagles both from the field and on three-point attempts, Louisville coughed the ball up 19 times, while also allowing BC to hit 17 free throws to four of their own. Their 75-65 loss marked not only marked their nine-straight defeat, but their seventh double-digit loss in nine ACC games up to this point.

As for the Fighting Irish, they haven't found much success as of late, either. Notre Dame won their first five games of the season, but have dropped 12 of their 16 games since then, while also going only 1-9 in the conference - tied with Georgia Tech for second-worst mark in the ACC. Their lone win in the league came against the Yellow Jackets earlier this month, and their only win against a KenPom top-100 team came against Michigan State back in late November.

This will be the 44th all-time meeting between Louisville and Notre Dame, with the Cardinals holding a 26-17 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 9, 2022, with the Fighting Irish winning 63-57 at the Purcell Pavilion.

Louisville Cardinals (2-18, 0-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-12, 1-9 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Dane Goodwin, Jae'Lyn Withers: Matt Cashore - USA TODAY Sports)

