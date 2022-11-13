Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals cap off their three-game home stand to start the season with a matchup against the Mountaineers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, they have one more game left in their three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 season, and it will come against Appalachian State.

The Cardinals are off to an inauspicious 0-2 start to the Kenny Payne era, falling to cross-town rival Bellarmine 67-66 in their season opener and most recently getting stunned by Wright State 73-72 on a buzzer beater. Louisville lead by five with just over a minute to go, but the Raiders fired off a 6-0 run to end the game, capped off by Trey Calvin's long two-pointer as time expired.

As for Appalachian State, they've had the opposite start to their season, heading into the matchup with a pair of wins under their belt. The Mountaineers opened their season up with a dominating 142-74 win over Division III foe Warren Wilson College, then followed that up with a 79-74 overtime victory against North Carolina Central.

This will be just the second ever matchup between Louisville and Appalachian State. The Cardinals came out on top with an 80-53 win back on Nov. 23, 2009 in their lone prior showdown with the Mountaineers, thanks in part to 16 points from Samardo Samuels and 11 points each from Preston Knowles and Edgar Sosa.

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Louisville Cardinals (0-2, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

