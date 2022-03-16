Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Albany Great Danes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals are kicking off their NCAA Tournament run with a first round matchup against the Great Danes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program is ready to begin their NCAA Tournament, and the quest for their first ever national championship starts with a first round matchup against Albany.

After having lost two of their previous five games heading into the tournament, including their ACC Tournament opener vs. Miami, there was some concern that the Cardinals would get knocked off the top line. But Louisville did end up securing a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday, becoming the only program to do so in three of the last four tournaments.

Albany made their way into the NCAA Tournament field by way of capturing the America East Tournament, and were assigned a No. 16 seed as a result. Head coach Colleen Mullen's Great Danes are led by Helene Haegerstand and Kayla Cooper, who combine for 23.2 points per game and are the only double-digit scorers for Albany.

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (25-4, 16-2 ACC) vs. No. 16 Albany Great Danes (23-9, 13-5 AE)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Mar. 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).
(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

