How to Watch Louisville's Road Showdown at Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is slowing cobbling together some positive momentum. If they want to keep this up as they head into the homestretch of the 2025-26 regular season, they'll have to go on the road to do so, traveling to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest in their next time out.

Since suffering a 31-point loss at Duke back on Jan. 26, the Cardinals have been starting to generate some momentum back in the right direction in their two games since. While they fell behind early against both SMU and Notre Dame, both matchups still resulted in victories for Louisville, winning 88-74 and 76-65 against the Mustangs and Fighting Irish, respectively.

Despite being a team known for their three-point shooting, Louisville has been starting to excel inside the arc and around the rim. While they're just 17-of-66 on threes over the last two games, they've countered that with a 41-of-62 mark on twos, and have won the rebounding battle 79-to-67.

As for the Demon Deacons, things have been trending in the wrong direction in year six under head coach Steve Forbes. Wake Forest started the season 9-3, nearly pulling off massive upsets against Michigan and Texas Tech. However, the Deacs have won just two of their last 10 since that solid start to the year, which includes an 0-7 mark against teams in the top-50 of KenPom's rankings.

This will be the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding a 10-5 advantage, including an 8-4 edge since UofL joined the ACC. In their last meeting, Louisville snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, winning 72-59 on Jan. 28, 2025. They have dropped their last two games against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, last winning on Jan. 13, 2021.

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-11, 2-7 ACC)

Date/Time : Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST

: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place : Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

: Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. TV : ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.

: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky