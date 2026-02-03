Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (15-6, 5-4 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-11, 2-7 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

Rankings

Notre Dame Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 20th/20th SOS 48th 36th SOR 90th 32nd NET 85th 17th RPI 81st 29th BPI 80th 11th KenPom 84th 16th Torvik 90th 16th EvanMiya 92nd 23rd

Team Leaders

Notre Dame Louisville Points Markus Burton (18.5) Ryan Conwell (19.1) Rebounds Carson Towt (9.5) Sananda Fru (6.7) Assists Markus Burton (3.7) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.0) Steals Markus Burton (1.6) Ryan Conwell (1.4) Blocks Brady Koehler (0.6) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Notre Dame Louisville Points Per Game 74.0 86.1 Field Goal % 45.0 46.3 FGM/FGA Per Game 25.9/57.6 28.9/62.4 Three Point % 35.2 34.8 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/23.9 11.8/33.9 Free Throw % 69.9 76.5 FTM/FTA Per Game 13.7/19.6 16.5/21.5

Rebounding

Notre Dame Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.1 40.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.2 12.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.0 28.1 Rebound Margin 4.9 6.2

Defense

Notre Dame Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 72.2 70.5 Opp. FG% 43.2 40.4 Opp. 3PT% 31.8 33.5 Steals Per Game 4.3 7.3 Blocks Per Game 2.1 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 9.4 12.8

Ball Handling

Notre Dame Louisville Assists Per Game 12.0 17.6 Turnovers Per Game 11.5 11.5 Turnover Margin -2.1 1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.05 1.53

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.8 percent chance to win against the Fighting Irish. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.7 (11th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a BPI rating of 7.6 (80th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 83-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.24 (16th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.68 (84th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 92 percent chance to take down the Irish, with a projected final score of 83-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9380 (16th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a "Barthag" of .7131 (90th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Notre Dame 65.

