Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting iIrish for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) and forward Kebba Njie (14) defend in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) and forward Kebba Njie (14) defend in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsNotre Dame Fighting Irish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (15-6, 5-4 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-11, 2-7 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Notre Dame

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

20th/20th

SOS

48th

36th

SOR

90th

32nd

NET

85th

17th

RPI

81st

29th

BPI

80th

11th

KenPom

84th

16th

Torvik

90th

16th

EvanMiya

92nd

23rd

Team Leaders

Notre Dame

Louisville

Points

Markus Burton (18.5)

Ryan Conwell (19.1)

Rebounds

Carson Towt (9.5)

Sananda Fru (6.7)

Assists

Markus Burton (3.7)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.0)

Steals

Markus Burton (1.6)

Ryan Conwell (1.4)

Blocks

Brady Koehler (0.6)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Notre Dame

Louisville

Points Per Game

74.0

86.1

Field Goal %

45.0

46.3

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.9/57.6

28.9/62.4

Three Point %

35.2

34.8

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.4/23.9

11.8/33.9

Free Throw %

69.9

76.5

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.7/19.6

16.5/21.5

Rebounding

Notre Dame

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.1

40.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.2

12.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.0

28.1

Rebound Margin

4.9

6.2

Defense

Notre Dame

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

72.2

70.5

Opp. FG%

43.2

40.4

Opp. 3PT%

31.8

33.5

Steals Per Game

4.3

7.3

Blocks Per Game

2.1

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

9.4

12.8

Ball Handling

Notre Dame

Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.0

17.6

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

11.5

Turnover Margin

-2.1

1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.05

1.53

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.8 percent chance to win against the Fighting Irish. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.7 (11th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a BPI rating of 7.6 (80th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 83-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.24 (16th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.68 (84th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 92 percent chance to take down the Irish, with a projected final score of 83-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9380 (16th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a "Barthag" of .7131 (90th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Notre Dame 65.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball