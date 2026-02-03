Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (15-6, 5-4 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-11, 2-7 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Notre Dame
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
20th/20th
SOS
48th
36th
SOR
90th
32nd
NET
85th
17th
RPI
81st
29th
BPI
80th
11th
KenPom
84th
16th
Torvik
90th
16th
EvanMiya
92nd
23rd
Team Leaders
Notre Dame
Louisville
Points
Markus Burton (18.5)
Ryan Conwell (19.1)
Rebounds
Carson Towt (9.5)
Sananda Fru (6.7)
Assists
Markus Burton (3.7)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.0)
Steals
Markus Burton (1.6)
Ryan Conwell (1.4)
Blocks
Brady Koehler (0.6)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Notre Dame
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.0
86.1
Field Goal %
45.0
46.3
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.9/57.6
28.9/62.4
Three Point %
35.2
34.8
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/23.9
11.8/33.9
Free Throw %
69.9
76.5
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.7/19.6
16.5/21.5
Rebounding
Notre Dame
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.1
40.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.2
12.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.0
28.1
Rebound Margin
4.9
6.2
Defense
Notre Dame
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
72.2
70.5
Opp. FG%
43.2
40.4
Opp. 3PT%
31.8
33.5
Steals Per Game
4.3
7.3
Blocks Per Game
2.1
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
9.4
12.8
Ball Handling
Notre Dame
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.0
17.6
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
11.5
Turnover Margin
-2.1
1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.05
1.53
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.8 percent chance to win against the Fighting Irish. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.7 (11th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a BPI rating of 7.6 (80th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 83-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.24 (16th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.68 (84th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 92 percent chance to take down the Irish, with a projected final score of 83-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9380 (16th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a "Barthag" of .7131 (90th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Notre Dame 65.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic