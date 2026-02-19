How to Watch Louisville Take On Georgia Tech at Home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program saw their recent momentum come to an end in their last time out, and they'll be hoping to get back in the right direction this Saturday, when they host Georgia Tech for their penultimate home game of the regular season.

The Cardinals entered their game at SMU this past Tuesday riding a five-game winning streak, but saw that streak get snapped in Dallas, falling 95-85 to be denied the regular season sweep over the Mustangs. Louisville not only allowed their most points under head coach Pat Kelsey, SMU's 58.5 shooting percentage was also the most in Kelsey's two years at the helm.

The loss came despite a game-high 29 points from Mikel Brown Jr., plus 14 points from J'Vonne Hadley. While the duo combined to shoot 17-of-28, the rest of UofL was only 13-of-39. Not to mention the Cards logged a season-worst 12 turnovers - including 12 in the second half alone.

As for the Yellow Jackets, year three under head coach Damon Stoudamire has been anything but promising. At 2-11 in league play, Georgia Tech is tied with Boston College and Pitt for dead last in the ACC standings. Tech is a ghastly 2-15 against Quad 1-3 teams, with their only two wins being a 65-53 home win over Boston College, and a surprising 78-74 victory at NC State.

This will be the 44th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding a 27-16 advantage. While Louisville has won 14 of the last 17 matchups, Georgia Tech has actually won two of the last three, coinciding with the home team winning the last four in the all-time series. The last meeting came back on Feb. 1, 2025 last season, with GT earning a 77-70 victory to hand UofL one of their only two conference losses that season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 2-11 ACC) vs. No. 21 Louisville Cardinals (19-7, 8-5 ACC)

Date/Time : Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST

: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST Place : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV : The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394.

: Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley, Nathan George: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

