How to Watch: The Ville Takes On La Familia in TBT Opening Round Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Basketball Tournament has finally returned. The Louisville men's basketball alumni team known as "The Ville," is preparing for their fourth run in the TBT, with the winner-take-all tournament set to begin this weekend.

Like their first three runs in the TBT, The Ville has no shortage of former Cardinals, with several of the most notable from the 2010's and onwards taking part. Russ Smith, David Johnson, Chris Jones, Montrezl Harrell, Malik Williams and Ray Spalding are making return appearances; while Jae'Lyn Withers, Trey Lewis, Jaylen Johnson and Angel Nunez are making their debuts. Michael Baffour is serving as head coach this year, with Wayne Blackshear joining as general manager.

This year, tournament's format is dramatically different. Normally a 64-team competition, the 2026 iteration will be comprised of just 14 total teams. The grand prize of $1 million has also been upped to $2 million.

Additionally, instead of being straight single-elimination, it is now hybrid format. The first round will be a best-of-three series, then the eight remaining teams will be play a standard single-elimination format. The bracket will have two separate sides: eight alumni teams and six non-alumni teams.

The Ville will get their run in the 2026 TBT started against a familiar foe: the Kentucky alumni team "La Familia." Willie Caulley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Deandre Liggins, Archie Goodwin and Kahlil Whitney are the former Wildcats suiting up this year, with Jon Hood serving as head coach.

The Basketball Tournament, Round One | The Ville vs. La Familia, Game One

Date/Time: Saturday, Jul. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Jul. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Place: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky.

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky. TV: FOX - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

FOX - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 9; Dish: 41; DirecTV: 41.

Spectrum: 9; Dish: 41; DirecTV: 41. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

The Basketball Tournament, Round One | The Ville vs. La Familia, Game Two

Date/Time: Monday, Jul. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Monday, Jul. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Place: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky. TV: FS1 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

FS1 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 551; Dish: 150; DirecTV: 219.

Spectrum: 551; Dish: 150; DirecTV: 219. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

The Basketball Tournament, Round One | The Ville vs. La Familia, Game Three (If Necessary)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jul. 22 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Wednesday, Jul. 22 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Place: Memorial Coliseum in Louisville, Ky.

Memorial Coliseum in Louisville, Ky. TV: FS1 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

FS1 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 551; Dish: 150; DirecTV: 219.

Spectrum: 551; Dish: 150; DirecTV: 219. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

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(Photo of Russ Smith: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)