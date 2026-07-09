Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 6 vs Florida State

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Florida State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has passed their first true road test of the virtual season.

Traveling to Raleigh for a matchup at NC State, the Cardinals were able to start fast and hold off a comeback attempt by the home Wolfpack, eventually leaving Carter-Finley Stadium with a 19-17 win. UofL improves to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

Louisville got just enough production from their offense in this defensive dogfight. QB Lincoln Kienholz went 21-of-27 for 241 yards and a touchdown, with WR Tre Richardson catching six passes for 121 yards, and RB Isaac Brown rushing for 82 yards and a score. PK Nick Keller also went 2-for-2 on field goal tries. Defensively, they held NC State to 311 yards of offense - including -1 rushing. LB Stanquan Clark finished with 12 tackles, while DE Clev Lubin had a three-sack day.

This week, Louisville is returning home to virtual L&N Stadium for a Friday night showdown with Florida State. In College Football 27, the Seminoles sport an 82 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 83 overall and their defense at 81 overall.

Over on the offensive side of the ball, FSU has one of the better WR1/RB1 tandems in the ACC, with WR Duce Robinson coming in at 92 OVR and RB Quintrevion Wisner being an 89 OVR - although new QB1 Ashton Daniels is just a 77 OVR. Defensively, the 'Noles are not as stout, but DT Daniel Lyons (86 OVR) and DE Mandrell Desir (84 OVR) well help set the tone at the point of attack on the defensive line.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Florida State playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Seminoles on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

Game 1 vs. Ole Miss

Game 3 vs. SMU

Game 4 vs. Wake Forest

Game 5 at NC State

Game 7 at Syracuse

Game 8 vs. Stanford

Game 9 at Georgia Tech

Game 10 at North Carolina

Game 11 vs. Pitt

Game 12 at Kentucky

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(Photo of Lance Robinson: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)