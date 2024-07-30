How to Watch: Louisville vs. Bahamas Select - Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Pat Kelsey era of the Louisville men's basketball program is getting a head start. Before the summer wraps up and the preseason begins, the Cardinals are heading to the Bahamas for a pair of exhibition games in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.
These two warmup games ahead of the 2024-25 season will be a crucial period for Louisville. On top of welcoming an entirely new coaching staff, the Cards are bringing in 13 scholarship newcomers. While the 12 transfer additions are ranked as one of the best portal classes in college basketball, building chemistry on and off the court will be a critical component for a team with no scholarship returners.
First on the docket down at the Baha Mar Resort is a matchup with Bahamas Select, a team consisting of select players from the Bahamas men's national basketball team. While not every player from the Bahamas MNT team will suit up against the Cardinals, it's a roster that has some talent. It's headlined by NBA veterans DeAndre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon, as well as elite true freshman V.J. Edgecombe.
Baha Mar Hoops Summer League | Louisville vs. Bahamas Select
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Jul. 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
- TV: YouTube - Rob Dauster (play-by-play) and Terrence Oglesby (analyst).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Link Here
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
