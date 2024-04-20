Louisville Lands Commitment From Elite '24 Guard Imari Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Walz and the Louisville women's basketball program have done it again.
Clarksville (Tenn.) HS guard Imari Berry, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and McDonald's All-American, announced Saturday that she has given her verbal pledge to the Cardinals. She chose Louisville over Kentucky and North Carolina.
A former Clemson signee, Berry had previously been committed to the Tigers since this past August, then signed during the November early signing period. However, after Clemson fired head coach Amanda Butler last month, Berry requested to be released from her National Letter of Intent.
Landing a commitment from Berry is a massive recruiting win, as she is regarded as the No. 7 guard and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle, according to ESPN. She's the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Louisville since Payton Verhulst, who was the No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2021, and the ninth-highest-ranked to commit to the Cardinals in the modern recruiting era.
As a senior for Clarksville, Berry helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 31-4 record and a berth in the TSSAA Class 4A quarterfinals. She averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 points, 4.1 steals, and 2.8 assists per game, which resulted in being named both the TSSAA Class 4A Miss Basketball and Tennessee Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.
Louisville now sports a seven-person recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Berry is one of four Louisville commitments that rank in the ESPNW 100, joining Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon teammates forward Mackenly Randolph and guard Izela Arenas, plus Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy guard Tajianna Roberts.
The Cardinals also hold commitments from Detroit (Mich.) Renaissance forward Anaya Hardy, Australian post Isla Juffermans and Louisville (Ky.) Sacred Heart's Reagan Bender.
(Photo of Imari Berry: George Robinson / The Leaf-Chronicle)
