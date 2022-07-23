Skip to main content

Louisville Extends Offer to '23 C Isaiah Miranda

The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, Kenny Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to offer a scholarship to. That being said, a new target of the Cardinals emerged on Friday night.

Castaic (Calif.) Souther California Academy center Isaiah Miranda is the latest prospect in the Class of 2023 to receive an offer from Payne and Co., according to Pro Insight's Andrew Slater. Louisville is the 19th school to offer him, with Miranda holding offers from Kentucky, UCLA, UConn, Georgetown and others.

The 7-foot, 200-pound big man has seen his recruitment take a noticeable uptick over the summer, and is quickly trending towards five-star status. He currently ranks as the No. 5 center in the class and the No. 22 player in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Miranda originally hails from the New England area, starting his high school career at Pawtucket (R.I.) Tolman. He spent last year at Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy before transferring out to California.

With Louisville focusing so much on guards and wings in the 2023 cycle, Miranda is one of just three uncommitted big men to hold a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral power forward Xavier Booker and Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster center J.P Estrella are the other two.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Isaiah Miranda via ZagsBlog)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16773170_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville TE Marshon Ford Named to John Mackey Watch List

By University of Louisville PR1 hour ago
zHg8wLO0
Other Sports

Report: Louisville OF Cam Masterman Signs UDFA Deal with Athletics

By Matthew McGavic13 hours ago
USATSI_17020028_168388606_lowres
Football

Identifying Potential Breakout Candidates for Louisville in 2022

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
USATSI_18722418_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville's Takeaways From the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff

By Matthew McGavicJul 22, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
Football

PFF Tabs Malik Cunningham as One of College Football's 'Biggest QB Sleepers'

By Matthew McGavicJul 21, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_14954557_168388606_lowres
Football

Breaking Down Louisville's Preseason Depth Chart

By Matthew McGavicJul 21, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
thWk3MYE
Other Sports

How the 2022 MLB Draft Affects Louisville's 2023 Roster

By Matthew McGavicJul 21, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17155287_168388606_lowres
Football

Syracuse LB on Louisville, Cunningham: 'We don't think it's going to be a tough challenge'

By Matthew McGavicJul 20, 2022 4:27 PM EDT