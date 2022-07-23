Louisville Extends Offer to '23 C Isaiah Miranda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, Kenny Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to offer a scholarship to. That being said, a new target of the Cardinals emerged on Friday night.

Castaic (Calif.) Souther California Academy center Isaiah Miranda is the latest prospect in the Class of 2023 to receive an offer from Payne and Co., according to Pro Insight's Andrew Slater. Louisville is the 19th school to offer him, with Miranda holding offers from Kentucky, UCLA, UConn, Georgetown and others.

The 7-foot, 200-pound big man has seen his recruitment take a noticeable uptick over the summer, and is quickly trending towards five-star status. He currently ranks as the No. 5 center in the class and the No. 22 player in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Miranda originally hails from the New England area, starting his high school career at Pawtucket (R.I.) Tolman. He spent last year at Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy before transferring out to California.

With Louisville focusing so much on guards and wings in the 2023 cycle, Miranda is one of just three uncommitted big men to hold a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral power forward Xavier Booker and Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster center J.P Estrella are the other two.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Isaiah Miranda via ZagsBlog)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter