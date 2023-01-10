Watch: Josh Jamieson, Louisville Players Recap Wake Forest, Preview Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still on pace for one of the worst seasons in school history, there is still hope that a turnaround could be on the horizon.

While their most recent games against both Syracuse and Wake Forest both ended in defeat, the energy and effort has been noticeably different in both games, which has led to them being much more competitive than in the first month of the season.

"I think we're seeing growth," assistant coach Josh Jamieson said. "I think we're seeing a lot of improvement out of our players. It may not come in the form that the fans, or that other people want, which is coming in more wins. We'd love to see that, and we hope for that. But we're going to keep working every day at the same intensity level that we did in the offseason, and we did throughout the preseason and up to this point. That's not going to wain."

That slow but steady improvement will get put to the test in their next time out. The Cardinals are heading back on the road Wednesday night to face a Clemson team who, at 13-3 overall and 5-0 in league play, is currently atop the ACC leaderboard.

"They're always a really good team every year," guard El Ellis said. "They're really good defensively, they've moved the ball really well, and they have guys that can score one through five. We're really gonna have to be physical. We're gonna have to get into the lane. We're going to have to hit open shots because of how well they defend."

Prior to their matchup with the Tigers, Jamieson, Ellis and forward Mike James took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Wake Forest, previewed the upcoming showdown at Clemson, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Assistant Coach Josh Jamieson

Guard El Ellis and forward Mike James

(Photo of Josh Jamieson: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter